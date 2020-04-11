COVID-19: Women in Jammu village ensure outsiders don't enter their hamlet

A group of women from a Jammu village have taken it upon themselves to ensure that no outsider enters the hamlet to keep the residents safe from catching deadly COVID-19.

The women of Chatta Pind, Jammu, armed with sticks guard the entry points of the village, which have been blocked by barbed wires. Led by former sarpanch, Gurmeet Kour, the women guard the hamlet from 9 am to 4 pm along with a few policemen at the barbed wire blocked entry points to the locality which houses over 6,500 people.

“It is our duty to support the police and government in this war against coronavirus. So we have taken up the role to guard our small locality and insulate it from any outside contact,” Kour, was quoted by a local English daily as having said.

Kour (55) said that in this hour of crisis, it was not the duty of police only to guard villages, locality or lanes to ensure lockdown. “We felt it is our duty to contribute a bit by guarding our locality and relieving the police which is performing a large-scale duty in the time of lockdown. At least we can guard our own area,” she said.

There has been a spurt in COVID-19 positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir in recent days forcing authorities to tighten the lockdown further. Hundreds of people have been arrested while hundreds of vehicles have been seized across the UT (Union Territory) for violation lockdown restrictions in the last two weeks. The number of Red Zones declared by the administration in the UT has also witnessed a sharp jump taking the count to 45.

While appreciating the role of Jammu village women in guarding their village, a senior official said that despite awareness, some people don’t take any precaution and keep roaming which not only infects them but in case of any contact, their family and locality as well.

“Such initiatives can prove a huge success in preventing coronavirus from spreading if replicated in other areas,” he added.