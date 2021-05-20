Covid-19 Wrap-up: A worrying fall in daily Covid-19 vaccinations

When will Covid-19’s second wave leave us and when will the third wave make an appearance? These are the questions on everyone’s minds but there are no clear-cut answers. There are many theories though. A three-member panel of scientists set up by the Centre said they expected the country's second Covid-19 wave to taper off by the end of July and a third wave to arrive in another six to eight months.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with district magistrates of 54 of 100 districts with the highest Covid-19 loads got into a political row with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying she felt "insulted" at seeing that "CMs were made to sit like puppets" at the "casual" meeting in which only the PM and some BJP CMs made small speeches. The prime minister asked officials to record the spread of Covid-19 infection and its seriousness among the youth and children and cautioned that the challenge posed by the infection would remain as long it was present even at a "minor scale" in the country.

With 2.76 lakh new infections reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases crossed 2.57 crore while the daily deaths recorded fell below 4,000 after four days, taking the overall toll past 2.87 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Thursday morning.

In a worrying trend, India administered less than 20 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday as vaccination centres across the country halted the nationwide drive due to a shortage of the life-saving tool amid the pandemic.

The government aims to ramp up India's daily Covid-19 testing capacity to 45 lakh by end of June from the current capacity of 16-20 lakh per day, the Centre said as a record 20.55 lakh tests were conducted in 24 hours.

The government extended the due date of filing income tax returns for 2020-21 for individuals by two months till Sept. 30.

The Delhi Police asked a court to grant five more days of custody of businessman Navneet Kalra to interrogate him for allegedly hoarding life-saving oxygen concentrators and selling them at inflated prices in the black market.

A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court for a direction to the high-powered committee to release elderly inmates from overcrowded Tihar and other jails in the national capital in view of the looming threat of contracting Covid-19.

A woman was allegedly beaten up and dragged by some police personnel on a road for not wearing a mask while going out to buy vegetables in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district.

The Delhi High Court warned the authorities that they should not take lightly the dip in Covid-19 cases in the national capital as there was a likelihood that the virus would again raise its ugly head and hit the citizens badly and reminded them about their responsibility to create a buffer stock of liquid medical oxygen.

A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre and states to ensure the adequate medical treatment and facilities to non-Covid-19 patients as the right to public health was a fundamental right.

The Union Health Ministry urged states and union territories to make 'black fungus' or mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, stating that the infection was leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality among Covid-19 patients.

Testing for Covid-19 will now be possible sitting at home in just 15 minutes. Hours after the Indian Council of Medical Research gave its approval, the Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions is ready to roll out India’s first self-use rapid test for Covid-19. The test is developed in India and is called CoviSelf.

Mumbai’s municipality received bids to import 1 crore Sputnik V vaccines and expects more proposals as authorities attempt an ambitious plan to vaccinate every adult resident of the city within two months.

Indian drug vial maker Schott Kaisha is expecting annual vial sales for Covid-19 shots to more than triple as vaccine production, including by one of its top customers Serum Institute, increases in response to the monster second wave of infections.

Waiving intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines will not be enough to narrow the huge supply gap between rich and poor countries, the head of the World Trade Organization said.