Covid-19 Wrap-up: Despite chaos and despair, scamsters make hay

As a downward trend in daily Covid-19 cases continues, hospitals across India heave a sigh of relief. India recorded 1,32,364 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,85,74,350, while the recovery rate crossed 93 per cent.

However, across India’s border in the northeast, in Myanmar, a new outbreak of Covid-19 is growing, bringing the sharpest increase in cases since the military coup in February led to a collapse in health services and the testing programme.

Even as active Covid-19 cases have declined by more than 21 lakh since the peak of active cases on May 10, witnessing chaos, despair and utter shock and covering the destruction caused by the pandemic as a photojournalist can be very difficult. Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui recalls how some relatives pleaded him to diagnose their loved one, mistaking him for a doctor because he was wearing PPE gear. Others who saw his camera urged him to document the pain their family was suffering.

Whilst many people suffer from Covid-19 and the loss of loved ones to the disease, some have found India’s coronavirus hell a lucrative time to sell fake medicines, fire extinguishers disguised as oxygen cylinders and recycled personal protective equipment. Investigators say many scammers have turned their attention to ripping off desperate Covid-19 patients and relatives as India suffers a devastating coronavirus surge.

In the midst of this, pharmaceutical pricing body NPPA has fixed the trade margin for oxygen concentrators at 70 per cent. In its order, the NPPA has stated that the trade margin rationalisation approach has been taken keeping in mind the need for oxygen due to the pandemic, invoking Para 19 of the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO) 2013.

Despite facing acute financial crunches due to Covid-19, the first budget of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala has announced a revival package worth Rs 20,000 crore. The package includes a direct benefit scheme of Rs 8,900 crore to extend financial assistance directly to people affected by the pandemic.

Though the novel coronavirus has hit hinterlands and is prevalent in nearly all parts of India, the picturesque Kalbhonde village – nestled along the boundaries of the Thane, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts of Maharashtra – has recorded what is arguably its greatest feat — the village has zero Covid-19 cases.

On the vaccine front, India is unlikely to get much out of the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines the United States will send out to other countries. President Joe Biden on Thursday stated that India, Canada, Mexico and South Korea and other US “partners and neighbours” as well as the nations experiencing Covid-19 surges would directly get “just over six million” doses out of the 25 million vaccines, which his administration would send out as the first tranche of the total 80 million jabs it had committed to foreign countries by the end of this month.