Covid-19 Wrap-up: India records lowest one-day rise in cases in 54 days

In cities at least, our nation's nightmarish second wave of Covid-19 finally seems to be ebbing. Delhi has brought its test positivity rate below 2 per cent for the first time in two months. The pandemic's scars won’t be easily erased, however — and they should be a warning to other developing nations. Those countries must learn from India’s experience if they don’t want to repeat it.

Over 1 crore Indians have lost their jobs and incomes have declined for around 97 per cent of the households since the beginning of the pandemic last year, said Mahesh Vyas, chief executive of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.

The Supreme Court yesterday posed tough questions to the Centre in connection with its Covid-19 vaccine policy and pointed out various flaws, particularly the shortage of vaccine doses, its unavailability in rural areas, pricing and the registration for vaccination.

India reported 1.27 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest in 54 days, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 6.62 per cent, according to Union Health Ministry data updated this morning. The death toll crossed 3.31 lakh with 2,795 deaths, the lowest reported in 35 days, and the active cases fell below 20 lakh after 43 days.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for the treatment of post-Covid-19 complications.

The Centre said that by July or early August, there would be enough Covid-19 vaccines to inoculate one crore people a day. It also said that mixing vaccines was not a protocol till there were further updates and that there was no change in the schedule of the two-dose Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.

There are problems aplenty with Bengaluru's vaccination drive. State officials are facing a challenge to determine the number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 in the ongoing drive due to mix-ups, technical glitches and negligence. Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that Karnataka should remain under lockdown until daily cases dropped to 2,000-3,000 and under 500 in Bengaluru.

The B.1.617.1 and B.1.617.2 variants of Covid-19, first identified in India, have been named as 'Kappa' and 'Delta' respectively, the World Health Organization announced as it named various variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus using Greek alphabets.

Eli Lilly and Co's antibody drug combination received emergency use approval in India for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19, bolstering the country's arsenal of medicines to tackle the devastating second wave.

Delhiites can soon order home delivery of liquor through a mobile application or website, with the city government permitting such a facility by issuing a notification, which also allows takeaway of draught beer in bottles or growlers from the micro-breweries in the national capital.

London's busy Heathrow Airport opened a dedicated new terminal for arrivals from countries designated on the 'red list', such as India, for a higher risk of Covid-19 transmission.

In New York City's Manhattan, a crowd flashed it to get into a socially distanced dance performance at the Park Avenue Armory. In Troy, New York, patrons used it to enter a speakeasy-style bar that admits only vaccinated guests. This magic ticket is New York State’s Excelsior Pass, which was introduced in March as the first and only government-issued vaccine passport in the US, accessible, for now, only to people who have been vaccinated in the state.

Tokyo 2020 was supposed to be a marketing bonanza, but public opposition and a possible spectator ban over virus fears have left some Japanese sponsors with an Olympic headache.

