Covid-19 Wrap-up: India reports 1.52 lakh new cases, lowest daily rise in 50 days

This will hopefully never become part of our normalcy. Six more bodies of suspected Covid-19 victims were found floating in the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh.

In an apparent bid to encourage Covid-19 vaccinations, officials in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district directed liquor shop owners not to sell liquor to those who are yet to get the jabs.

The Supreme Court posed searching questions to the Centre on the Covid-19 vaccine procurement policy and the need for mandatory registration on the Co-WIN app for people to get vaccinated without keeping in mind the real 'digital India' situation, observing that the policymakers must have an ear to the ground.

The Supreme Court also gave time to the Centre till Thursday to decide on the Class 12 exams to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

India reported its lowest daily tally of new infections in 50 days with 1.52 lakh cases, taking the overall case total over 2.8 crore as of this morning, while the active caseload declined to 20.26 lakh, according to Health Ministry data. In all, 3,128 deaths were reported in the past 24 ho

India's Gross Domestic Product for the financial year 2020-21 contracted by 7.3 per cent, according to government data.

In the face of changing eligibility for the AstraZeneca vaccine, new Covid-19 variants and supply constraints, many people are wondering whether they can “mix and match” Covid-19 vaccines. This means, for example, having the AstraZeneca vaccine as the first dose, followed by a different vaccine such as Pfizer as the second dose, and boosters with other vaccines later on. So how does this work, and why might it be a good idea? India may soon start testing the feasibility of mixing two different doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the state government would not release Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay for Central duty as he was needed for Covid-19 management in the state.

The Bihar government extended the lockdown by a week, till June 8, but eased some of the restrictions to facilitate business activities.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said a decision on the future of the lockdown had to be taken on a scientific basis as it was aimed at saving lives and that the Chief Minister would take a final call after examining the report from experts and discussing with Cabinet colleagues. Amid confusion over the withdrawal of the Bengaluru lockdown from June 7, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) clarified that it had suggested a gradual and phased unlock to keep the pandemic under control in all zones of the city.

The BBMP, meanwhile, temporarily put off its ambitious plans of aerial spraying of disinfectants in selected Bengaluru localities.

Aspergillosis has joined the battery of fungal infections that have reared their heads in patients recovering from Covid-19.

The remote Pacific nation of Palau reported its first confirmed Covid-19 case but authorities said it was historical and posed no transmission risk.

Japan is considering requiring negative Covid-19 test results or vaccination records from fans attending the Tokyo Olympics as a new poll showed public opposition to the Games remained strong.