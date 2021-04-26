Covid-19 wrap-up: Infections hit record peak for fifth straight day

A top government health expert advocated wearing masks even at home given the sharp surge in cases, particularly so when there is an infected person at home.

The Armed Forces recalled its medical personnel who had retired or taken premature retirement in the last two years to work at Covid-19 facilities across the country.

'No need to panic'

Crowded hospitals across the nation continue to run out of oxygen supplies and beds. India has enough stock of medical oxygen, but the issue is its transportation from the producing states to high-demand areas which the government is trying to address, the Home Ministry said. Hospitals in the national capital continued to grapple with a shortage of oxygen, saying they are still operating on a "beg and borrow" mode, while three of them also raised the issue before the Delhi High Court today, stating they were not receiving enough supplies.

At least four Covid-19 patients died at the Vedanta Hospital at Vartak Nagar in Thane city because of a lack of medical oxygen supplies. Notwithstanding the claims from the Uttar Pradesh government, chaos, apathy and poor health infrastructure marred Covid-19 management as disease cases continued to remain high in the state.

Air India brought 328 oxygen concentrators to India on its New York-Delhi flight today, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

With 68 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours in Patna, there is a mad scramble at the main crematorium – Bans Ghat in the state capital. One has to reportedly wait for 20 to 24 hours before the last rites could be performed at the crematorium on the banks of Ganga.

An all-party meeting called by the Tamil Nadu government passed a resolution to operate oxygen plants at the now closed Sterlite Copper factory in Thoothukudi for four months under the supervision of a committee headed by the District Collector.

Anxiety pierced the IPL's bio-secure bubble with India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and some Australian players withdrawing from the league amid the escalating Covid-19 crisis even as the BCCI insisted that the glitzy league would go on.

Imports left to the states

The Centre has decided to leave the import of Covid-19 vaccines to state authorities and companies, two government officials said, a decision that may slow acquisitions of shots as the pandemic's second wave rips through the nation. The Central Government asked the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech to lower prices of their Covid-19 vaccines amid criticism from various states who objected to profiteering during such a major crisis.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Kerala is one of several states witnessing a mad rush for vaccines against Covid-19, especially by elderly people, leading to utter chaos at vaccination centres across the state.

The United States will soon ease restrictions it imposed on the export of some raw materials required to augment the production of the Covid-19 vaccines in India.

With the seventh phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls happening earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to exercise their franchise and follow all Covid-19-related protocols. The Madras High Court came down heavily on the Election Commission of India, squarely laying the blame on the agency for Covid-19's second wave, suggesting that it failed to discipline political parties that flouted rules by holding rallies during the campaign.

The record number of new Covid-19 cases is a human tragedy. It also has serious implications for the global oil industry.

And Bangladesh sealed its border with India for 14 days due to the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases, its foreign ministry said.