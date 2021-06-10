Covid-19 Wrap-up: Is India's death toll much higher than reported?

While the decline in daily Covid-19 cases has come as a respite for India, the record number of deaths in the last 24 hours in the country is not only a matter of concern, but has also raised suspicions that the country's toll is much higher than reported. India on Thursday recorded a global record of more than 6,000 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours after Bihar dramatically revised upwards its data.

In a bid to encourage people to get Covid jabs, Madhya Pradesh police have come up with a new initiative that honours the vaccinated and shames the ones who are yet to take the shot. Police personnel in the district have been seen in a video, pinning badges of commendation that read “I'm a patriot as I'm vaccinated” on motorists who have taken the vaccine. Those who had not got a shot yet, on the other hand, received a poster with a skull printed on it that said: “Stay away from me, I have not taken my Covid shot yet”.

Covid-19 lockdown is likely to be extended in eight districts across Karnataka due to high positivity rate in those districts. The concerned districts are: Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Mandya and Shivamogga.

In yet another incident of Covid-19 affecting animals, Two lionesses of the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Tamil Nadu have tested positive for the virus.

Should patients who have had blood clots in the past or take blood thinners take AstraZeneca vaccine? This has been a major concern ever since formation of blood clots was seen among some people after getting AstraZeneca vaccine. However, experts feel the vaccine is completely safe, and there is no reason to worry.

The Covid-19 pandemic has not only killed lakhs of people and destroyed millions of livelihoods across the globe, it has also fuelled racism and child abuse, according to the EU's rights agency. "The pandemic and the reactions it triggered exacerbated existing challenges and inequalities in all areas of life, especially affecting vulnerable groups," a report by the Vienna-based Fundamental Rights Agency said. "It also sparked an increase in racist incidents," the FRA added, calling the pandemic's effects on rights "profound".

The Centre has issued new Covid-19 guidelines for children that does not recommend the use of Remdesivir in kids. The guidelines also recommend using steroids in children “at the right time, in the right dose and for the right duration”.

Covaxin manufacturer Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said it would release the results of long awaited third phase clinical trial of the home grown vaccine in July as investigators are analysing more than 70 lakh data points. The phase-3 data will first be submitted to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, followed by publication in a peer reviewed journal within three months.

While the nation is prepping for a possible third Covid-19 wave, which is expected to affect the children most, Bengaluru is in a critical position as there are not enough paediatric doctors to treat city's 25 lakh kids. Noting that the city has a shortage of paediatricians to treat nearly 25 lakh children, Revenue minister R Ashoka said the government has plans to utilise the services of other specialists to ensure children get timely treatment.

Amid shortage of Covid-19 vaccines, India is likely to allow foreign vaccine makers help bridge the gap. India is reportedly close to agreeing to grant foreign Covid-19 vaccine makers such as Pfizer Inc protection against legal liability so that it can use their shots in an immunisation campaign that is facing acute shortages.

