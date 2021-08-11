Covid-19 Wrap-up: Is Kerala becoming India's new epicentre?

Although the nation is witnessing a significant decline in active Covid-19 cases, the rise in R-value in certain states has become a matter of concern. While the number of active cases came down to 3,86,351, the lowest in 140 days, concentration of over 50 per cent of India's new cases in one state is also raising alarm bells.

Kerala reported more than half of the country's total new Covid cases in the last seven days. Also, one district in the state recorded over 5,000 cases of reinfection in full vaccinated people, prompting the central government to initiate a probe into the dynamics of the disease in the said district.

To add to it - Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh - currently have Covid R-value above 1, which means one infected person is spreading the virus to more than one person.

However, on the positive side, the active cases on Wednesday fell to 1.21 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 97.45 per cent.

Meanwhile, with the vaccine shortage still being an issue, the DCGI has given its approval for a study to gauge the efficacy of immune response and risks after mixing Covaxin and Covishield doses. The trial will involve 300 healthy volunteers.

India is also doing all it can to boost its Covid vaccine capacity. Aside from increasing its monthly productions of Covishield and Covaxin, the Centre is also in talks with Pfizer to buy 5 crore doses. The drugmaker has not yet sought permission for use of its vaccine in India.

Also, considering the rise in R-value in some of the states, the expert committee in India is mulling on the idea of booster vaccine doses. However, nothing concrete has been ascertained. The expert committee has also noted WHO's moratorium on a call for booster shots

While the nation witnessed horrifying visuals of Covid-infected people dying due to oxygen shortage across the country, a new statement by the Centre raised many eyebrows. It said that just one state of Punjab reported "suspected" Covid-19 deaths due to oxygen crisis.

On the other hand, with many states mulling reopening of schools, WHO's chief scientist warned that the Covid lockdown will have a lasting impact on children, and utmost caution needs to be taken while reopening the schools.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has decided to conduct a door-to-door screening of people in Bengaluru. A team of 108 doctors has been formed for the purpose. The state government directed officials to check the extent of the infection’s spread and maintain a ready database of citizens’ health.

Although India's Covid situation appears to be improving, the Canadian government has decided to extend ban on flights between the two nations till September 21.