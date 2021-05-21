Covid-19 Wrap-up: PM Modi terms 'black fungus' as new challenge

As yet another week draws to a close, India continues its upward battle against the ravaging second wave of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned emotional while virtually interacting with doctors and healthcare workers of his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi as he paid tribute to those who had lost their lives battling Covid 19. ''This virus has snatched many of our near and dear ones... I pay my tribute to all of them,'' he said.

While PM Modi termed 'black fungus' as the new challenge, an even more lethal “white fungus” has reportedly surfaced in Bihar. The unsanitary use of oxygen cylinders or the overuse of steroids can also heighten the risk of infection. The new fungal infection has raised an alarm as it can appear on several parts of the body, and is likely more lethal.

Jammu and Kashmir reported its first 'black fungus' case on Friday with a 40-year-old man, who recently recovered from Covid-19, being kept under observation. Principal, Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, Dr Shashi Sudan, said the infection has been confirmed and the man is now suffering from “uncontrolled diabetes” with the sugar level at 900.

In an important development, the Delhi High Court on Friday held as “unconstitutional” the imposition of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) by the Centre on import of oxygen concentrators by individuals for personal use. A bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and Talwant Singh quashed the May 1 notification, issued by the Ministry of Finance, which says that such oxygen concentrators imported for personal use, irrespective of whether they are a gift or otherwise, will be charged with an IGST of 12 per cent.

To address the shortage of Covid-19 jabs in the country, the government is exploring the possibility of boosting production of vaccines, including identifying manufacturing sites for indigenously developed Covaxin outside India, sources said. At the same time, Hyderabad-based Indian Immunologicals (IIL) will start making a key vaccine component by July to help ramp up production of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

Meanwhile, Pfizer and the Indian government are at loggerheads over a demand by the US drugmaker for legal protection from any claims linked to the use of its Covid-19 vaccine in one of the world's biggest markets, two sources told Reuters. India has not given any manufacturer of a Covid-19 vaccine indemnity against the costs of compensation for any severe side effects, which is a condition Pfizer has obtained in many countries where its shots have already been widely rolled out, including Britain and the United States.

The Karnataka government, in a late evening announcement on Friday, extended the lockdown till June 7. This comes as the state continues to report one of the highest number of active cases in the country. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the decision was based on experts' advice. He added that the existing restrictions will continue for another two weeks.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, too, announced an extension of the Covid-19 curfew till May 31.

Delhi, on the other hand, has been seeing an improvement in terms of numbers. The national capital recorded 3,009 Covid-19 cases and 252 fatalities on Friday, with the city's positivity rate slipping to 4.76 per cent, data shared by the health department showed. This is the third consecutive day when Delhi's count of daily new cases has remained below 4,000.

Overall, the daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below 3 lakh for the fifth consecutive day with 2.59 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll climbed to 2,91,331 with 4,209 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.

In a disturbing statement, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday said up to three times more people have died due to the pandemic than indicated by the officially-reported Covid death. The WHO has been working with countries "to understand the true human toll of the pandemic so we can be better prepared for the next emergency".