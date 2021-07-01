Coronavirus News Live: Manipur extends Covid-19 curfew till July 10

India reported 45,951 new Covid-19 cases, 60,729 recoveries, and 817 deaths on Wednesday, as per the Union Health Ministry. Meanwhile, an expert panel of the country's central drug authority on Wednesday recommended against granting permission to the Serum Institute of India (SII) to conduct the phase 2/3 trial of Covid-19 vaccine Covovax on children aged two to 17 years, sources said. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
Govt panel recommends against allowing SII to conduct trial of Covovax on children aged 2-17 years
An expert panel of the country's central drug authority on Wednesday recommended against granting permission to the Serum Institute of India (SII) to conduct the phase 2/3 trial of Covid-19 vaccine Covovax on children aged two to 17 years, sources said.
New Covid-19 cases drop below 15,000 in West Bengal
Almost after three months, West Bengal's daily Covid-19 count on Wednesday was recorded below the 1,500-mark with 1,478 new cases, the health department said.
The death toll rose to 17,708 after 29 fresh fatalities were registered in the state.
A man walks past wall murals depicting a health worker (R) and boy wering facemasks and holding shields to spread awareness about the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Mumbai on June 30, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
Fuelled by variants, Covid-19 surges again in many parts of the world
In Indonesia, gravediggers are working into the night, as oxygen and vaccines are in short supply. In Europe, countries are slamming their doors shut once again, with quarantines and travel bans. In Bangladesh, urban garment workers fleeing an impending lockdown are almost assuredly seeding another coronavirus surge in their impoverished home villages.
Manipur extends Covid-19 curfew till July 10
The Manipur government on Wednesday extended the coronavirus-induced curfew in seven districts of the state till July 10, a notification said. The restrictions were scheduled to end on June 30.
