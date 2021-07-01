Coronavirus News Live: Manipur extends Covid-19 curfew till July 10

India reported 45,951 new Covid-19 cases, 60,729 recoveries, and 817 deaths on Wednesday, as per the Union Health Ministry. Meanwhile, an expert panel of the country's central drug authority on Wednesday recommended against granting permission to the Serum Institute of India (SII) to conduct the phase 2/3 trial of Covid-19 vaccine Covovax on children aged two to 17 years, sources said. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.