Coronavirus News Live: Covid spreading in Africa at record pace, says WHO

On Thursday, India reported 48,786 new Covid-19 cases and 61,588 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The first case of the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 has been found in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, officials said on Thursday. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
First case of Delta Plus variant found in Himachal Pradesh
A 19-year-old woman from Gopalpur in Palampur sub-division of Kangra had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 25. Her sample has come back positive for the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19, they said.
(PTI)
Commuters walk along a platform after arriving in a special service local train following restrictions of public transportation as a part of the ongoing lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus in West Bengal state, in Kolkata on July 1, 2021.
Credit: AFP Photo
Covid spreading in Africa at record pace, says WHO
The Delta variant of coronavirus is driving the pandemic forward in Africa at record speeds, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Thursday.
(AFP)
Karnataka's vaccination target revised as supplies dwindle
Karnataka on Thursday administered about 1.88 lakh vaccine doses till 8 pm, a far cry from its record 11.52 lakh doses on June 21.
