Coronavirus News Live: Rajnath Singh meets bereaved families of eminent people who died of Covid

Rajnath Singh meets bereaved families of eminent people who died of Covid
The Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow visited the residences of journalist Subhash Mishra, MLA Suresh Srivastava, former mahanagar unit president Pradeep Bhargava and Mayo hospital's former chairperson KN Singh -- who died during the pandemic, a press release said.
Covid 3rd wave may see half the cases recorded during second surge, says govt panel scientist
Delta variant is dangerous and is continuing to evolve and mutate: WHO chief
The world is in a very "dangerous period" of the Covid-19 pandemic compounded by more transmissible variants like Delta, which is continuing to evolve and mutate, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned.
As questions swirl around third Covid wave, experts allay some fears
What, who, when, where, why and how — the W-H rule guiding journalists for generations is now uppermost in the minds of millions of Indians as they fret over the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Beneficiaries agitate outside Bolpur Primary Health Centre over non-availability of Covid-19 vaccine, in Birbhum district, Saturday, July 3, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
Karnataka's active Covid-19 cases fall below 50,000
Bengaluru accounts for 19,411 of these active cases. The state saw 2,082 infections and 86 deaths taking the total cases and fatalities to 28,52,079 and 35,308, respectively.
