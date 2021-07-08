Coronavirus News Live: Regulatory issues holding up US Covid vaccine donations to India

India on Tuesday saw 43,733 new Covid-19 cases and 930 deaths, Union Health Ministry data showed. At 47,240, recoveries outnumbered cases for the 55th consecutive day. The second Covid wave may be on the wane, but the Karnataka government is yet to clear the dues of patients treated under its quota by private hospitals. Stay tuned for updates.
US Covid-19 vaccine donation: Regulatory issues holding up supplies to India
India is yet to receive coronavirus vaccines from the US under its global donation programme as certain regulatory issues are holding up the supplies, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday.
Read more
Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 confirmed in one of the samples that were sent for testing, to Delhi last month. This first case of Delta Plus variant was found in Udham Singh Nagar district: Uttarakhand Health Secretary Amit Negi (ANI)
Watch DH's playlist of videos on Covid-19 here
World passes 'tragic milestone' of four million Covid deaths: WHO
The world passed the "tragic milestone" of four million recorded Covid-19 fatalities on Wednesday, theWorldHealth Organization said, adding that the pandemic's true toll was probably higher.
Read more
Health Ministry asks 6 northeastern states to step up Covid-19 measures
With the North East emerging as the new worry on the Covid-19 front, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday wrote to six out of seven northeasternstates, asking them to improve testing, containment measures and vaccination in order to ensure that the pandemic does not spiral in these states.
Read more