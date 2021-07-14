Coronavirus News Live: Unable to send vaccines as India needs time to review its legal provisions, US has said

India reported 2,020 deaths on Tuesday, while the daily positivity rate declined to 1.81 per cent with 31,443 new coronavirus cases reported. The Union Health Ministry is unlikely to meet its target of administering 51.6 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses by July end. Stay tuned for updates.
Morocco to send medical aid to help Tunisia counter virus outbreak
Morocco plans to send 100 intensive care beds and a similar number of ventilators to help Tunisia tackle a surge in Covid-19 cases, Rabat's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
Morocco joins other Arab states which promised to help the North African country as it struggles to contain its worst coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began, putting its health care system under severe stress and depleting oxygen supplies. (Reuters)
Unable to send Covid vaccines as India needs time to review its legal provisions: US
The United States on Tuesday said that it is ready to ship its Covid-19 vaccines expeditiously when it has the green light from the Indian government which has told the Americans that it needs further time to review legal provisions related to accepting vaccine donations.
"We are ready to ship those vaccines expeditiously when we have a green light from the Government of India,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference. (PTI)
Karnataka vaccine drive sputtering amid poor deliveries
Karnataka is getting less than half of the doses it requires to sustain its Covid vaccination drive, according to sources in the government. In the last 14 days, the state has been administering about 2.56 lakh doses on average daily, according to official stats.
