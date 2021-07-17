Coronavirus News Live: Vaccines bring Covid-19 death rate to 0.4%, says ICMR study

A new ICMR study has revealed that Covid-19 vaccines bring the fatality rate to 0.4% and that 86% of the breakthrough infections -- vaccinated individuals who contracted the virus -- were driven by the deadlier Delta variant of the coronavirus. Stay tuned for updates.
Maharashtra's Thane district reports 481 new cases, 12 deaths
With the addition of 481 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,39,876, an official said on Saturday. These cases were reported on Friday, he said. The virus claimed the lives of 12 patients, which pushed the death toll in the district to 10,892.
Thane's current Covid-19 mortality rate is 2.01 per cent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the infection tally went up to 1,18,825, while the death toll is 2,670 another official said.
Sydney tightens lockdown amid 'stubborn' outbreak
Australian authorities ordered more businesses to close Saturday along with a slew of new restrictions in the country's largest city as a weeks-long lockdown failed to quash an outbreak of Covid-19.
Any retail deemed not "critical" would be forced to close across Sydney and its surroundings while those in hard-hit suburbs would be placed under stricter stay-at-home orders from midnight on Saturday, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told media in Sydney.
"It's not good enough for us to tread water which is what we're doing now; we've to some extent stabilised it, but we're not managing to quash that curve," Berejiklian said.
DH Deciphers | What is Kawad Yatra? Why is UP allowing it amid fears of third Covid wave?
Uttar Pradesh's decision to allow the annual Kawad Yatra at a time when the third wave of Covid-19 looks imminent has set alarm bells ringing. While Uttarakhand has cancelled the Kawad Yatra, the UP government's diametrically opposite decision has raised fears that the pilgrimage may become a Covid-19 super-spreader event. The Supreme Court has asked UP to reconsider its decision. Here's what you need to know about the Kawad Yatra:
Read more
Delta variant behind 86% of breakthrough Covid-19 infections: ICMR study
An Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study has found that among 677 Covid positive samples of those who were vaccinated, 86.09 per cent were infected by the Delta variant (B.1.617.2).
Read more
BBMP scales down Covid Care Centres as new cases fall
The BBMP will scale down the medical infrastructure it hadcreated to battle the second wave of Covid-19, citing a drop in daily cases.
Read More
Delta now dominant Covid-19 variant worldwide: Fauci
The Delta variant of Covid-19 is now the dominant strain worldwide, accompanied by a surge of deaths around the United States almost entirely among unvaccinated people, USofficials said Friday.
Read More
Social media misinformation on Covid 'killing people': US President Biden
President Joe Biden said Friday that social mediamisinformationabout Covid-19 and vaccinations is "killing people" and the White House said Facebook needs to clean up its act.
Read More