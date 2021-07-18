Coronavirus News Live: Bengaluru sees rise in Covid-19 hospitalisations

Hospitalisations due to Covid-19 are on the rise once more in Bengaluru, hinting that the second wave of the pandemic might not yet be over. The rate of daily hospital admissions has risen since July 14 as per data from the municipal war room, reversing a dip which had started since the start of June. Elsewhere, Facebook, which was under fire from US President Joe Biden for misinformation on Covid-19, hit back, saying that the government must not blame the firm for missing its vaccination target. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates!
Thailand expands lockdown areas as Covid-19 cases surge (Reuters)
Australia, under lockdown, reports slight dip in Covid-19 cases (Reuters)
Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 236,240 as cases surge (Reuters)
Only a limited number of tourists to be allowed to enter Shimla’s Ridge and Mall Road
Thailand logs record 11,397 single-day Covid-19 cases
Thailand on Sunday reported a record 11,397 new coronavirus cases, the third consecutive day that the Southeast Asian country has registered record numbers.
The country'sCOVID-19 taskforce also reported 101 new deaths, bringing the total number to 3,341 fatalities and 403,386 cases since the pandemic started last year.
(Reuters)
Facebook says it should not be blamed for US failing to meet vaccine goals
Facebook on Saturday defended itself against USPresident Joe Biden's assertion that the social media platform is "killing people" by allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to proliferate, saying the facts tell a different story.
(Reuters)
90 died of Covid-19 in Karnataka despite vaccination
As many as 71 of the 90breakthrough Covid deaths reported in the state are from Hassan and Mysuru districts. Hassan alone accounted for more than half of them with 51 between April 4 and July 3.
Covid-19 hospitalisations start to go up again in Bengaluru
Bengaluru saw an increase in the number of Covid-19 hospital admissions over the last couple of days, suggesting the second wave is not yet over and cases could rise in the absence of Covid-appropriate behaviour.
