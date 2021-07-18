Coronavirus News Live: Bengaluru sees rise in Covid-19 hospitalisations

Hospitalisations due to Covid-19 are on the rise once more in Bengaluru, hinting that the second wave of the pandemic might not yet be over. The rate of daily hospital admissions has risen since July 14 as per data from the municipal war room, reversing a dip which had started since the start of June. Elsewhere, Facebook, which was under fire from US President Joe Biden for misinformation on Covid-19, hit back, saying that the government must not blame the firm for missing its vaccination target. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates!