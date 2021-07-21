Coronavirus News Live: Vaccinated White House official infected with Covid-19, has mild symptoms

The Covid-19 death toll in Maharashtra catapulted by a record 3,656 as the state revised the toll figures as part of the reconciliation process on the Covid portal. Meanwhile, PM Modi underlined the need to remain vigilant, cites resurgence of Covid in various countries in an all-party meet today. Stay tuned for updates.
Vaccinated White House official infected with Covid-19, has mild symptoms
A fully vaccinated White House official tested positive for Covid-19 off site and has mild symptoms but was not found to have had close contacts with White House principals or staff, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.
Experts recommend ways to tackle third wave of Covid
Expansion of vaccination coverage, use of masks with higher filtration capacity and effective social distancing are among a slew of recommendations put forward by a team of experts on combatting the anticipated third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Delhi Covid vaccine stock to last less than one day: Bulletin
Delhi has less than a day's stock of coronavirus vaccines left, with nearly 30,000 doses administered on July 19, according to a bulletin issued on Tuesday.
The national capital, as on Tuesday morning, had a balance stock of 2,63,170 coronavirus vaccines, out of which 1,95,290 doses are of Covishield and 67,880 of Covaxin, data shared by the government showed.
Maharashtra revises Covid toll, deaths jump to 3,656
The Covid-19 death toll in Maharashtra catapulted by a record 3,656 on Tuesday as the state revised the toll figures as part of the reconciliation process on the Covid portal.
