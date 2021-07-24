Coronavirus News Live: Most unvaccinated Americans don't want Covid-19 shots, says poll

Most Americans who haven't been vaccinated against Covid-19 say they are unlikely to get the shots and doubt they would work against the aggressive delta variant despite evidence they do, according to a new poll that underscores the challenges facing public health officials amid soaring infections in some states.
How tech won the pandemic and now may never lose
In April 2020, with 2,000 Americans dying every day of Covid-19, Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s chief executive and the world’s richest man, announced he was focusing on people rather than profits. Amazon would spend about $4 billion in the next few months “providing for customers and protecting employees,” he said, wiping out the profit the retailer would have made without the virus. Read more
Most unvaccinated Americans don't want Covid-19 shots: Poll
Most Americans who haven't been vaccinated against Covid-19 say they are unlikely to get the shots and doubt they would work against the aggressive delta variant despite evidence they do, according to a new poll that underscores the challenges facing public health officials amid soaring infections in some states.
Read more
Nine states still have over 10,000 active Covid-19 cases: Government
Nine states still have over 10,000 active coronavirus cases, the government said, noting that it is critical to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour as the second wave is still not over.
Read more
3rd Covid wave may occur either due to mutations in virus or pool of susceptible population: Govt
The third Covid wave may occur either because of mutations in the virus or due to the available pool of susceptible population, and is also dependent on various pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical interventions for management of the pandemic, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.
Read more
Discussing indemnity, other issues with foreign Covid vaccine manufactures: Govt
A team of central government officials is in continuous dialogue with foreign Covid vaccine manufactures like Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson to discuss and address various issues, including indemnity, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.
Read more