Coroanvirus News: US has millions of Covid-19 vaccines ready for India, says Blinken
updated: Jul 25 2021, 06:44 ist
The United States has millions of Covid-19 vaccines ready to be despatched to India, President Joe Biden’s Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said ahead of his visit to New Delhi. Stay tuned for updates.
06:43
Blinken says US has millions of vaccines ready to be sent to India once Centre completes legal process
The United States has millions of Covid-19 vaccines ready to be despatched to India, President Joe Biden’s Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said ahead of his visit to New Delhi.
'Very low' Covaxin stock, meagre supply of doses likely to hit inoculation: Bengal official
A "very low" stock of Covaxin and a meagre supply of the vaccines are going to badly affect the ongoing inoculation process in West Bengal, a senior health department official said on Saturday. The state was supposed to get 75 lakh of vaccine doses this month and received 54 lakh till Friday, he said.
Big protests mark global anger at Covid restrictions
More than 100,000 people protested in Australia, France, Italy and Greece on Saturday, sparking clashes with police as they railed against Covid-19 measures and government sanctions against the unvaccinated aimed at prodding more people into getting jabs.
Karnataka's rural areas beat urban centres in vaccinations
In a welcome sign, more vaccine doses are being given in rural areas than urban areas in the state.
Data from the CoWIN portal shows though the graph for doses administered was higher for urban areas from July 9 to July 16. But from July 17, a spike was seen in rural areas. On July 17, 1.93 lakh doses were given in rural areas over 1.66 lakh in urban areas. Ever since, the graph has been on the higher side for rural areas.
