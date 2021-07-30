Coronavirus News Live: Japan proposes adding four regions to Covid-19 emergency

India's total Covid vaccinations crossed 45.55 crore, even as Kerala continued to report a high number of cases on Thursday. In the global front, Japan proposed adding four regions to its existing Covid-19 emergency amid the Olympics. Stay tuned to DH for updates.
Flawed scientific papers fueling Covid-19 misinformation (AFP)
Japan proposes adding four regions to Covid-19 emergency
Japan's government on Friday proposed states of emergency through Aug. 31 in three prefectures near Olympic host city Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka, a cabinet minister said, as Covid-19 cases spike to records around the country.
Existing states of emergency for Tokyo and southern Okinawa island should be extended to Aug. 31, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is spearheading Japan's pandemic response, told a panel of experts.
Read more
A tale of two cities: The Olympics 'bubble' and the Tokyo outside
The Tokyo Olympics is running a village for athletes and coaches where more than 80% are vaccinated against the coronavirus, testing is compulsory and movement is stringently curtailed.
None of that is true for the giant Japanese capital that surrounds the Olympic "bubble".
Read more
Sudden spike in Bengaluru's daily Covid cases worries civic authorities
Gradually returning to normalcy from the severe impact of the second wave, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike was shocked to witness an alarming 34 per cent rise in the daily Covid cases on Thursday.
Further, the rise in cases in neighbouring states like Kerala has also left the civic body worried about the possible surge of a third wave.
Read more
Lok Sabha scheduled to hold discussion on Covid today
A discussion on the Covid-19 pandemic has been listed in the business schedule of Lok Sabha for Friday.
According to the revised order paper for Friday, N K Premchandran and Vinayak Raut will "raise a discussion on the situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic in the country and various aspects related to it."
Read more