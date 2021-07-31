Coronavirus News Live: Kejriwal lobbies Centre for Padma awards to doctors
updated: Jul 31 2021, 08:10 ist
India reported 44,230 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, according to Health Ministry data. The Ministry data also showed that 45.60 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. Stay tuned for updates.
07:41
Karnataka sees 1,890 new Covid-19 cases, 34 deaths
After reporting over 2,000 cases on Thursday, the state, in a welcome relief, reported 1,890 new Covid-19 cases on Friday.
Australia's third-largest city of Brisbane to enter Covid lockdown
Australia's third-largest city of Brisbane and other parts of Queensland state will enter a snap Covid-19 lockdown from Saturday as authorities race to contain an emerging outbreak of the Delta strain.
Millions of residents in the city and several other areas will be placed under stay-at-home orders from Saturday afternoon for three days, state Deputy Premier Steven Miles said.
"The only way to beat the Delta strain is to move quickly, to be fast and to be strong," Miles said.
07:40
Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre to give Padma Awards to all doctors who served during Covid
The Delhi Assembly on Friday passed a resolution recommending that Bharat Ratna be conferred on doctors of the country collectively.
Concern as Karnataka districts along Kerala border inch towards 5% TPR
Against the backdrop of Karnataka reporting a 34% hike in daily new cases on Thursday, virologist and state Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) member Dr V Ravi said that if the test positivity rate (TPR) breaches 5%, it’s a cause for worry.
The surge in Covid cases in Kerala, which is now leading the country in the number of daily infections and total cases, has caused concern while the pandemic situation is easing in other parts of the country. The state witnessed over 22,000 fresh cases every day in the last few days with a total positivity rate of 13.53%.
