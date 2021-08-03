Coronavirus News Live: Fears of third wave looms large over India; US hits 70% vaccination rate
updated: Aug 03 2021, 07:18 ist
India reported 40,134 new Covid cases and 422 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry. Meanwhile, India's active Covid cases have increased to 4,13,718, the data showed. Stay tuned for latest updates.
07:16
Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious; Lambda variant shows vaccine resistance in lab
Among people infected by the Delta variant of the coronavirus, fully vaccinated people with "breakthrough" infections may be just as likely as unvaccinated people to spread the virus to others, new research suggests. The higher the amount of coronavirus in the nose and throat, the more likely the patient will infect others. Read more
06:50
US hits 70% vaccination rate a month late, amid a surge
The US has finally reached President Joe Biden's goal of getting at least one Covid-19 shot in the arms of 70 per cent of American adults – a month late and amid a fierce surge by the delta variant that is swamping hospitals and leading to new mask rules and mandatory vaccinations around the country.
(AP)
06:49
Germany to offer Covid-19 shots for all kids over 12
Germany will start offering coronavirus vaccinations for all children and teenagers aged 12 and older, top health officials said Monday.
German Health Minister Jens Spahn said after a meeting with the 16 German state health ministers that “we keep our promise: everybody who wants can get vaccinated in the summer — we have enough vaccines for all age groups.”
(AP)
06:48
Crowded Sisamau Bazar amid Covid-19 pandemic, in Kanpur, Monday, August 2, 2021.
Credit: PTI Photo
06:47
Karnataka govt orders stringent enforcement of 'night curfew' in Bengaluru
As Bengaluru is witnessing a gradual surge of daily Covid-19 cases in the past few days, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the city police have geared up for stringent enforcement of the night curfew orders.
