Coronavirus News Live: Olympic organisers report 29 new games-related cases
updated: Aug 04 2021, 07:55 ist
India on Tuesday reported 40,134 new Covid cases and 422 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry. Meanwhile, the active Covid cases have increased to 4,13,718, the data showed. Stay tuned for latest updates.
07:52
Thailand reports daily record of over 20,000 Covid-19 infections (Reuters)
07:51
Australia's Brisbane warned of prolonged Covid-19 lockdown as cases rise (Reuters)
07:50
New York City to require proof of vaccination for indoor dining and gyms (NYT)
07:49
Olympic organisers report 29 new games-related Covid-19 cases (Reuters)
04:54
Bhubaneswar claims to be 100% vaccinated
The capital of Odisha, Bhubaneswar, has claimed to have achieved 100 per cent vaccination against Covid-19. The BMC jurisdiction, which tops the list of daily new infections as well as Covid-19 fatalities in the state, has administered as many as 18,77,178 doses of vaccines by August 2. While 10,71,676 people have received first dose of vaccine, 8,05,502 beneficiaries got the second dose, BMC officials said.
(PTI)
04:54
Health workers administer Covid-19 vaccine dose to beneficiaries during a vaccination drive for tribal people at Aarey Colony in Mumbai, Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
Credit: PTI Photo
04:53
India still not out of danger zone as Covid-19 reproductive number above one in eight states
The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is “still raging” as eight states are showing high reproductive numbers of infections, indicating a faster spread of the disease in these regions, the health ministry cautioned on Tuesday.
The World Health Organization (WHO) is seeking $11.5 billion in urgent funding to fight the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus, a draft report seen by Reuters shows, amid worries wealthy nations are partly bypassing its Covid-19 programmes.
WHO's Covid-19 project faces cash crunch amid vaccine, oxygen shortages
