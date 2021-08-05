Coronavirus News Live: Low contact tracing, declining tests in Kerala, says Central team

India on Thursday reported 42,625 new Covid cases and 562 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry. Meanwhile, the global case tally has crossed the 20 crore-mark. A central team that went to Kerala, in its report to the Union health ministry, has said contact tracing of Covid-19 patients in the state is low. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates
Govt to collect sewage samples to ascertain intensity of coronavirus circulation in community, detect new variant
Sewage samples will be collected as part of soon-to-be-launched environmental surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 to ascertain the intensity of the virus circulation in the community and detect the emergence of any new variant, official sources said on Wednesday.
Read more
A total of 47,48,93,363 samples tested up to 4th August. Of which, 16,64,030 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
Low contact tracing, declining Covid tests in Kerala: Central team to health ministry
A central team that went to Kerala, in its report to the Union health ministry, has said contact tracing of Covid-19 patients in the state is low, home isolation guidelines are not being followed and the number of tests conducted to detect the infection is showing a downward trend.
According to official sources, the report pointed out that people are becoming more complacent regarding Covid-appropriate behaviour and highlighted the need for ramping up vaccination.
(PTI)
Passengers undergo thermal scanning following Covid-19 protocols at a Dadar railway station, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
Global Covid-19 tally crosses 20 crore
Two hundred million is an enormous number.
But as the world recorded the 200 millionth detected case of coronavirus infection, that daunting figure — more than the populations of Germany, France and Spain combined — also fails to capture how far the virus has embedded itself within humanity.
Read more
WHO 'deeply concerned' by Long Covid
With nearly 200 million people known to have had Covid-19, the WHO said Wednesday it was deeply concerned by the unknown numbers who may still be suffering with Long Covid.
Read more
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.