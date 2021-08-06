Coronavirus News Live: Satyendar Jain warns of lockdown in Delhi if positivity rate climbs beyond 5%
Coronavirus News Live: Satyendar Jain warns of lockdown in Delhi if positivity rate climbs beyond 5%
updated: Aug 06 2021, 07:13 ist
India on Thursday reported 42,982 new Covid cases and 533 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry. Meanwhile, the global case tally has crossed the 20 crore-mark. Stay tuned for updates.
Covid 3rd wave may pull GDP growth down to 7%, says economist Abhijit Banerjee
Nobel laureate economist Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee on Thursday apprehended that the impending third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic might adversely impact the GDP, and its growth rate might go down to 7 per cent, even below the IMF's recent projection of 9.5 per cent.
Karnataka reports 1,785 new Covid-19 cases, 25 deaths
Karnataka reported 1,785 fresh cases of coronavirus and 25 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29.13 lakh and toll to 36,705, the health department said on Thursday. The day also saw 1,651 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,52,368.
Preparing for worst-case scenario; immediate lockdown in Delhi if Covid positivity rate reaches 5% again, says Satyendar Jain
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the city government was preparing to set up 37,000 beds for Covid patients in anticipation of the third wave of the pandemic, even as he emphasised that if the positivity rate reaches five per cent again, then lockdown will be immediately imposed.
