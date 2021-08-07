Coronavirus News Live: Schools in several parts of India reopen for higher classes

India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 3,18,56,757 on Friday with 44,643 more people testing positive for the disease, which is a rise of nearly 4 per cent since yesterday. The country crossed the 50 crore vaccination coverage milestone on Friday. Meanwhile, J&J applied for emergency approval for its vaccine in India. Stay tuned for updates.
Covid-19: Schools for classes 9-12 to start from August 23, night curfew from 9 pm, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
The government also decided to impose a night curfew across the state starting 9 pm till 5 am everyday. At present, Karnataka has a night curfew daily that starts 10 pm to 5 am. It has now been advanced by an hour.
Covid-19: Maharashtra to reopen schools from Aug 17
Physical classes will start from August 17 for classes 5th to 7th in rural areas and 8th to 12th in urban areas, the Maharashtra government said on Friday. School education minister Varsha Gaikwad made the announcement after a meeting with senior officials.
Schools in Tamil Nadu to reopen for classes 9-12 on September 1; medical colleges to reopen on August 16
The Tamil Nadu government on Friday proposed to resume physical classes for students from classes IX to XII from September 1 and allow re-opening of medical colleges in the State from August 16.
