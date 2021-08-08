Coronavirus News Live: Nagpur city records zero new Covid-19 cases after over a year

India reported 38,628 new Covid cases and 617 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry. Meanwhile, the active cases climbed to 4,12,153 and currently comprises 1.29% of the total infections. The national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 97.37%. Stay tuned for updates.
Bengaluru at crossroads, Covid curve could go up very soon: BBMP health commissioner
In line with the recommendations of theTechnical Advisory Committee (TAC), the government has intensifiedsurveillance in Bengaluru and districts that border Kerala and Maharashtra.As the BBMP's special commissioner for health, D Randeep has beenoverseeing the civic body's response to the pandemic.
DH caught up with him to get a bird's-eyeview of the Covid situation in the city,the strategy to contain the possible third wave, thevaccination status and the state of public health infrastructure. Edited excerpts of the interview:
Second Covid wave effect now negligible, but people shouldn't lower guard: Rajasthan CM
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the effect of the second wave of COVID-19 in Rajasthan has become "negligible" now, but people will still have to be vigilant and follow the guidelines amid rising number of cases in different countries and some states of India.
Gehlot directed that the committee of ministers constituted regarding the reopening of educational institutions in the state should take appropriate decisions in view of the pandemic situation in other states.
72 new Covid-19 cases, one more death in Delhi; positivity rate rises to 0.10%
The national capital recorded 72 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Saturday, while the positivity rate rose to 0.10 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.
This is a marked increase in the number of daily cases, as 44 cases were reported in the city on Friday.
Nagpur city records zero new COVID-19 cases after over year
For the first time in over a year, Nagpur city of Maharashtra did not report a single new Covid-19 case on Saturday, a health official said. While one patient tested positive for the infection from Nagpur rural, no fresh case was detected in the city, the official said. At least 10 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, while no new casualties were recorded, he said.
With this, the tally of infections in the district stands at 4,92,925, which includes 10,117 deaths and 183 active cases, the official added. Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut appealed to citizens to be careful and praised doctors and the health department for keeping the infections in check.