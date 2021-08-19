Coronavirus News Live: Despite fall in Covid-19 infections, Karnataka sees rise in Mucormycosis cases

In what is a worrying trend, Karnataka, despite seeing a fall in Covid-19 cases continues to register several post-Covid mucormycosis cases. From July 22 to August 7, there have been 156 additional cases and 59 additional deaths. Meanwhile, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw indicated that her firm's Covid-19 vaccine could be out next year. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
US urges over 150 world leaders not to come to UN over Covid-19
The US is urging the more than 150 countries planning to send their leader or a government minister to New York to speak in person at theUNGeneral Assembly next month to consider giving a video address instead to prevent the annual high-level week from becoming "a super-spreader event".
A note from the US Mission sent to the 192 otherUNmember nations also called for all otherUN-hosted meetings and side events to be virtual, saying these parallel meetings that draw travelers to New York "needlessly increase risk to our community, New Yorkers and the other travellers". (AP)
New Zealand Covid-19 cases jump to 21; origin of outbreak identified
New Zealand'sCovid-19 outbreak jumped to 21 cases on Thursday, but the authorities said the virus may not have been in the community for long as they linked its origin to a recent Sydney returnee.
There were 11 new cases in the last 24 hours, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Chief Ashley Bloomfield told a news conference.
Ardern said genome sequencing revealed the current positive cases were a close match to a returnee from Sydney who arrived on a flight on Aug. 7. (Reuters)
Biocon vaccine to prevent, treat Covid-19 likely next year: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Bengaluru-based biopharmaceutical company Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, is working on abiologic jab to prevent and treat coronavirus and its variants. The new drug, which is undergoing Phase 2 & Phase 3 trials, is likely to be launched during the next financial year.
Now, online registration mandatory for people to enter Himachal Pradesh
Online registration has again been made mandatory for the people visiting Himachal Pradesh.
"All inter-state movement to the state will be monitored through registration on Covid e-registration software” of the Himachal government, Chief Secretary-cum-Chairperson of State Executive Committee Ram Subhag Singh said in an order on Wednesday.
Mucormycosis cases mount in Karnataka despite falling Covid numbers
Despite the dramatic fall in fresh Covid-19 cases, the state continues to register several post-Covid mucormycosis cases. From July 22 to August 7, there have been 156 additional cases and 59 additional deaths.
