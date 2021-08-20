Coronavirus News Live: Covid-19 vaccine for children will be launched very soon, says health minister

Union Health Minister Mandaviya said that Covid-19 vaccines for children would be out soon. Meanwhile, India on Thursday saw 36,401 new cases but registered a decline in active cases to 3,64,129 — the lowest in 149 days or nearly five months. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
S Korea extends social distancing, allows fully vaccinated some leeway
South Korea has extended its social distancing curbs for two weeks to ward off a surge in coronavirus cases, while allowing vaccinated people some latitude, its prime minister said on Friday.
The country's fourthCovid-19 wave has shown few signs of abating six weeks after the toughest Level 4 distancing rules, which include a ban on gatherings of more than two people after 6 p.m.
(Reuters)
China reports 33 new Covid-19 cases
China reported on Friday 33 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 19, compared with 46 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.
(Reuters)
Mexico battles surge in Covid-19 cases as deaths top 2.5 lakh
Mexico is battling a new wave of coronavirus infections as daily cases hit record highs and the official death toll passed 250,000, one of the highest worldwide.
Health authorities on Wednesday reported nearly 29,000 daily new cases, Mexico's highest for any day except for statistical one-offs.
Mexico also recorded 940 more confirmed deaths, the highest number in a single day since February, excepting the one-offs. (Reuters)
Covid-19 vaccines for children will be launched 'very soon': Mandaviya
Union Health Minister MansukhMandaviyaon Thursday said results of an ongoing research for development of Covid-19 vaccines for children may arrive next month and the antidote may be launched "very soon". He said the Centre is committed to vaccinate every citizen against coronavirus.
Scientists question evidence behind US Covid-19 booster shot drive
The Biden administration's plan to provide Covid-19 vaccine boosters is based on concerns that a decrease in the vaccines' ability to protect against milder infections could also mean people will have less protection against severe illness, a premise that has yet to be proven, scientists said on Thursday.
