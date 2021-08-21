Coronavirus News Live: Full FDA approval for Pfizer vaccine is imminent
Coronavirus News Live: Full FDA approval for Pfizer vaccine is imminent
updated: Aug 21 2021, 06:04 ist
India registered 36,571 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Heath Ministry. The active Covid caseload stands at 3,63,605. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
06:03
Full FDA approval for Pfizer vaccine is imminent
The Food and Drug Administration is pushing to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine Monday, further expediting an earlier timeline for licensing the shot, according to people familiar with the agency’s planning.
Euro 2020 final at Wembley was a 'superspreader' event
The Euro 2020 soccer final between England and Italy in July was a "superspreader" event due to the level of Covid-19 infection found in or around London's Wembley Stadium on the day, according to official data published on Friday.
Full FDA approval for Pfizer vaccine is imminent
The Food and Drug Administration is pushing to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine Monday, further expediting an earlier timeline for licensing the shot, according to people familiar with the agency’s planning.
Read more
Euro 2020 final at Wembley was a 'superspreader' event
The Euro 2020 soccer final between England and Italy in July was a "superspreader" event due to the level of Covid-19 infection found in or around London's Wembley Stadium on the day, according to official data published on Friday.
Read more
No deaths due to oxygen shortage in Haryana: Govt tells Assembly
No deaths due to a lack of oxygen have been reported in Haryana during the Covid pandemic, the state government informed the assembly on Friday.
Read more
PM Modi hails Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine getting emergency use authorisation
PM Narendra Modi on Friday hailed Zydus Cadila's Covid-19 vaccine receiving emergency use authorisation, calling it a "momentous feat".
Read more