Coronavirus News Live: Full FDA approval for Pfizer vaccine is imminent

  • updated: Aug 21 2021, 06:04 ist
India registered 36,571 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Heath Ministry. The active Covid caseload stands at 3,63,605. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
    Full FDA approval for Pfizer vaccine is imminent

    The Food and Drug Administration is pushing to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine Monday, further expediting an earlier timeline for licensing the shot, according to people familiar with the agency’s planning.

    Euro 2020 final at Wembley was a 'superspreader' event

    The Euro 2020 soccer final between England and Italy in July was a "superspreader" event due to the level of Covid-19 infection found in or around London's Wembley Stadium on the day, according to official data published on Friday.

    No deaths due to oxygen shortage in Haryana: Govt tells Assembly

    No deaths due to a lack of oxygen have been reported in Haryana during the Covid pandemic, the state government informed the assembly on Friday.

    PM Modi hails Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine getting emergency use authorisation

    PM Narendra Modi on Friday hailed Zydus Cadila's Covid-19 vaccine receiving emergency use authorisation, calling it a "momentous feat".

