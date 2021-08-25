Coroanvirus News Live: Slow Covid vaccination to cost global economy $2.3 tn, says study
updated: Aug 25 2021, 06:59 ist
India saw a single-day rise of 25,467 new Covid-19 cases and 354 deaths on Tuesday. The Centre has tied up with WhatsApp to provide vaccine slots via the platform. Stay tuned to DH for updates.
Slow Covid vaccination to cost global economy $2.3 tn, says study
The slow rollout of coronavirus vaccines will cost the global economy $2.3 trillion in lost output, a report released Wednesday found.
The Economist Intelligence Unit's study found that emerging and developing economies, whose vaccine rollouts are far behind those of wealthier countries, will bear the brunt of those losses.
The report comes as advanced nations move towards providing booster shots to their populations while the international effort to provide vaccines for poorer nations remains inadequate.
Gujarat relaxes night curfew time during Janmashtami, Ganesh festivals
The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced relaxation in night curfew time in eight metros and other concessions from coronavirus-induced restrictions during the coming Janmashtami and Ganesh festivals.
US data show rising 'breakthrough' infections among fully vaccinated
Some 25 per cent of SARS-CoV-2 infections among Los Angeles County residents occurred in fully vaccinated residents from May through July 25, a period that includes the impact of the highly transmissible Delta variant, US officials reported on Tuesday.
No Covid-19 third wave for now, clarifies BBMP
The third Covid wave is not expected for now, the BBMP has clarified, allaying fears that the outbreak could be imminent.
