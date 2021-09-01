Coronavirus News Live: Covid-19 cases rise in Australia's Victoria as lockdown extension looms

India reported 30,941 new Covid cases and 350 deaths on Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry. The country's total cases touched 32.77 million and total deaths reached 438,560, according to the data. Meanwhile, Japan's Kanagawa prefecture said it has found another vial of Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine suspected of containing a foreign substance and has put the rest of the lot on hold. Stay tuned for latest updates.
Visually Impaired people wait in queues to receive Covid-19 vaccine dose at State Government-run Hospital in Kolkata, Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
Karnataka administers 1.17 crore Covid vaccines in August, highest for a month
Karnataka on Tuesday achieved a monthly high of administering 1.17 crore Covid vaccine doses in August, the highest for any month since the start of the vaccination drive on January 16.
Read more
Covid-19 cases rise in Australia's Victoria as lockdown extension looms
The lockdown is due to end on Thursday but Premier Daniel Andrews has flagged an extension given the steady rise in infections.
A total of 120 new local cases were detected in Victoria on Wednesday, up from 76 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 56 are not linked to any infections in the current outbreak.
(Reuters)
Japan finds another Moderna vial suspected to contain foreign substance
Japan's Kanagawa prefecture said it has found another vial of Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine suspected of containing a foreign substance and has put the rest of the lot on hold.
In a statement on Tuesday, prefectural authorities said a pharmacist found several black particles in one vial upon checking for foreign substances before the vaccine's use.
(Reuters)
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.