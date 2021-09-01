Coronavirus News Live: Covid-19 cases rise in Australia's Victoria as lockdown extension looms

India reported 30,941 new Covid cases and 350 deaths on Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry. The country's total cases touched 32.77 million and total deaths reached 438,560, according to the data. Meanwhile, Japan's Kanagawa prefecture said it has found another vial of Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine suspected of containing a foreign substance and has put the rest of the lot on hold. Stay tuned for latest updates.