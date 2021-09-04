Coronavirus News Live: J&K admin sets target of administering 1 lakh Covid vaccine doses daily

India on Friday reported 45,352 Covid cases, 366 deaths in 24 hours, as per data by the Health Ministry. Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration set a target of administering one lakh Covid vaccine doses daily. The decision was taken during the weekly meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to review the Covid scenario in the Union Territory. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
J&K admin sets target of administering 1 lakh Covid vaccine doses daily
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday set a target of administering one lakh Covid vaccine doses daily.
The decision was taken during the weekly meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to review the Covid scenario in the Union Territory.
The Lt Governor asked the DCs and health department to effectively utilise the existing available stock of vaccines to meet the set target. He also directed to maintain the buffer stock of vaccines in all the districts.
During the meeting with DCs and SPs, the Lt Governor directed the joint team of police and civil administration to strictly enforce Covid protocols and take administrative actions against violators.
(PTI)
Moderna seeks EU authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine booster dose
Moderna Inc said on Friday it had asked the EU drugs regulator for conditional approval of a booster shot of its Covid-19 vaccine at a 50 microgram dose.
Bengaluru nursing college sealed after 34 Covid cases
After Covid positive cases were reported from a nursing college in Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Christian Nursing College in Bengaluru’s Horamavu area recorded 34 infections.
