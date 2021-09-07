Coronavirus News Live: Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in Aug in just 6 days of September

For a third time in the last 11 days, India administered more than one crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine in a day on Monday. This takes the total number of doses given in the country to over 69.68 crore. The Kerala High Court has directed the Centre to allow scheduling, on Co-WIN portal, of second Covishield dose after four weeks from the first. Stay tuned for updates
Japan to purchase 150 million doses of Takeda-produced Novavax vaccines: Drugmaker
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Tuesday the Japanese government agreed to purchase 150 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine it will produce using Novavax Inc's formula.
Takeda, Japan's biggest drugmaker, is preparing to make the vaccine domestically and will distribute it in early 2022, pending approval from regulators, the company said in a statement. The TAK-019 vaccine is still undergoing clinical trials in Japan, according to Takeda.
The terms of the deal with the government are confidential, Takeda said.
Novavax is licensing and transferring manufacturing technologies to enable Takeda to manufacture the vaccine, according to the statement.
Covid-19: Doctors' panel in favour of reopening schools at all levels
India’s leading epidemiologists have recommended urgent reopening of schools at all levels including the primary sections and resumption of in-person classes as the benefits "clearly outweighs any risk that it may implicate".
Singapore govt urges people to limit social gatherings as Covid-19 cases spike
Concerned about a spike in new Covid-19 cases amid a gradual reopening of economic activities in Singapore, the Ministry of Health has urged the people to limit themselves to one social gathering a day, while social gatherings at workplaces will not be allowed from Wednesday.
"In particular, employers will be required to put in place a maximum work-from-home requirement over a 14-day period, should one or more of their workers be found to have contracted Covid-19 and returned to their workplace," the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement on Monday evening.
Peru to build plant to make Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine: President
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said on Monday that the government has reached an agreement with Russia to install a plant to produce the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine.
Castillo did not provide further information on the timeline for the installation or production targets during a speech broadcast on national television, but added that the health minister would provide further information. Peru signed a contract to buy 20 million doses of Sputnik V in July.
Mumbai logs over 28% of total Covid-19 cases recorded in Aug in just 6 days of Sept: BMC data
The financial capital has reported over 28 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases it had recorded in the entire month of August in the first six days of this month, as per the civic data.
The spike in the cases has left the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials worried ahead of the festive season beginning on September 10 with the Ganesh Chaturthi. Suresh Kakani, the additional municipal commissioner, said in view of the current situation, the Mumbai civic body has decided to ramp up Covid-19 testing, hire more clean-up marshals to fine people spitting at public places, and keep jumbo Covid-19 centres ready. (PTI)
Bengal reports 13 more Covid deaths, 505 new cases
Altogether 13 people succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday taking the death toll due to the disease in West Bengal to 18,515, the health department said in its bulletin.
The tally went up to 15,52,576 with 505 fresh cases of the contagion, it added.
In the last 24 hours, 664 patients recovered from coronavirus taking the cured people to 15,25,581. The discharge rate was recorded at 98.26 per cent, it added.
The number of active cases was recorded at 8,480. (PTI)
Assam logs 636 fresh Covid-19 cases, 11 more fatalities
Assam reported 11 more Covid-19 deaths on Monday, five more than the previous day, while the number of fresh cases rose to 636, pushing the tally to 5,92,616, an official bulletin said.
The single-day fatalities raised the state’s coronavirus death toll to 5,710, while the number of active cases increased to 5,068 as against 4,999 the previous day, it said. (PTI)