Coronavirus News Live: UP, Chhattisgarh see record Covid-19 case spikes, a cause for concern

India on Saturday reported a daily record of over 1.45 lakh new infections as the second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak races out of control in the country. Many states have imposed their own sets of restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, including measures such as localised lockdowns and night curfews. Cities in Karnataka completed their first night curfew this morning, which the state announced on April 8. Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh – two states with poor health infrastructure - may emerge as the next Corona trouble spots as new cases have surged in both in the last seven days. Stay tuned for more updates.