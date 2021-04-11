Coronavirus News Live: UP, Chhattisgarh see record Covid-19 case spikes, a cause for concern

India on Saturday reported a daily record of over 1.45 lakh new infections as the second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak races out of control in the country. Many states have imposed their own sets of restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, including measures such as localised lockdowns and night curfews. Cities in Karnataka completed their first night curfew this morning, which the state announced on April 8. Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh – two states with poor health infrastructure - may emerge as the next Corona trouble spots as new cases have surged in both in the last seven days. Stay tuned for more updates.
Delhi bans gatherings; metro, buses to operate at 50%
With coronavirus cases rising rapidly in the national capital, theDelhigovernment Saturday announced stricter curbs, allowingDelhiMetro and DTC buses to operate only at 50 per cent capacity and limiting the number of guests at weedings at 50, officials said.
A deserted look of church street after the authorities announced the night curfew amid surge in coronavirus cases in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
Mainland China reports 10 new Covid-19 cases vs 14 a day earlier
Mainland China reported 10 new Covid-19 cases on April 10, down from 14 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.
The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 22 from 11 cases a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 90,410, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.
France extends gap between mRNA vaccine shots to ramp-up rollout
France will lengthen the period between the first and second shots of mRNA anti-COVID vaccines to six weeks from four weeks as of April 14 to accelerate the inoculation campaign, Health Minister Olivier Veran told the JDD newspaper on Sunday.
Although France's top health authority advised a six-week period between the two shots in January in order to stretch supplies, the government at the time said there was insufficient data on how well the vaccines performed with a longer interval.
France could safely do so now because it was vaccinating a younger age group, Veran said.
Covid-19 vaccine shortages hitting poor countries
As many as 60 countries might be stalled at the first shots of their coronavirus vaccinations because nearly all deliveries through the global program are blocked until as late as June.
TN to shut entry to beaches in Chennai, two other districts on weekends from April 11
The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that effective April 11, people would not be allowed entry to beaches in Chennai and two other nearby districts on weekends and all government holidays.
UP, Chhattisgarh are the new worries in India's Covid surge
Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh – two states with poor health infrastructure - may emerge as the next Corona trouble spots as new cases have surged in both in the last seven days.
Till a week ago (April 4), Uttar Pradesh was not among the top five states with the maximum caseloads, but the numbers rose steadily since then.
For the last two days, Uttar Pradesh is at the third position after Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh with the reporting of more than 9,500 cases in the last 24 hours.
Covid patient dies after 2 hospitals turn him away
A 33-year-old man with Covid-19 died early Saturday morning after being denied admission in two private hospitals in Bengaluru, despite a bed having been booked by the government’s emergency services.
