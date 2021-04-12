Coronavirus News Live: Maharashtra set to announce lockdown; govt finalising details

The second wave of Covid-19 has begun to overwhelm the healthcare systems as shortage of staff, oxygen, ventilator and ICU beds are being reported from some of the worst hit districts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab where the daily Covid-19 count and toll are on a steady rise. Meanwhile, in a bid to increase vaccination coverage in the country, the Centre is looking to approve the Sputnik V vaccine, according to media reports. The Maharashtra government has started giving final touches to a short-duration lockdown after a near-unanimity among the political class and the expert advice of the Covid-19 Task Force. Stay tuned for updates.