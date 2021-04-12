Coronavirus News Live: Maharashtra set to announce lockdown; govt finalising details

The second wave of Covid-19 has begun to overwhelm the healthcare systems as shortage of staff, oxygen, ventilator and ICU beds are being reported from some of the worst hit districts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab where the daily Covid-19 count and toll are on a steady rise. Meanwhile, in a bid to increase vaccination coverage in the country, the Centre is looking to approve the Sputnik V vaccine, according to media reports. The Maharashtra government has started giving final touches to a short-duration lockdown after a near-unanimity among the political class and the expert advice of the Covid-19 Task Force. Stay tuned for updates.
WATCH | Chennai's Marina beach deserted as new Covid-19 restrictions kick in
Amid sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, Tamil Nadu government has shut all beaches in Chennai, Chengalpet and Kanchipuram districts for public on weekends and all government holidays starting from April 11. The decision is taken to avoid mass gathering at beaches amid surge in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra crosses 60,000-mark for daily Covid-19 cases
The Covid-19 pandemic boom was clearly visible in Maharashtra as the daily addition casescrossed the 60,000-mark on Sunday.
In the last 24-hours, 63,249 cases and 349 deaths were recorded taking the cumulative to 34,07,245 and 57,987.
DTC bus operate 50% due to surge in Covid-19 cases. Credit: PTI Photo
Karnataka reports over 10,000 fresh Covid-19 infections
Karnataka on Sunday recorded a new all-time high of 10,250 new Covid-19 cases, and 40 deaths. 2,638 patients recovered from the deadly virus. Bengaluru alone reported over 7,600 cases, followed by 291in Kalaburagi.
Maharashtra government starts giving final touches to lockdown amid Covid-19 surge
Over the weekend, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a series of meetings to discuss the emerging pandemic situation, increasing cases and deaths, availability of hospital beds, shortfall of oxygen supply, the demand-supply gap of Remdesivir medicine, treatment protocol and the vaccination drive were discussed.
