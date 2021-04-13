Coronavirus News Live: Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine gains approval as India battles second wave

Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine against Covid-19 yesterday was recommended for emergency use authorisation (EUA) in India by a panel of experts of the country’s drug regulator. Meanwhile, India overtaking Brazil as the country with the second-highest number of infections after logging more than 168,000 new cases in a day. Ten states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan account for 83.02 per cent of the new infections. Stay tuned for updates.