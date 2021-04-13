Coronavirus News Live: Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine gains approval as India battles second wave

  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 06:03 ist
Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine against Covid-19 yesterday was recommended for emergency use authorisation (EUA) in India by a panel of experts of the country’s drug regulator. Meanwhile, India overtaking Brazil as the country with the second-highest number of infections after logging more than 168,000 new cases in a day. Ten states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan account for 83.02 per cent of the new infections. Stay tuned for updates.
  • 06:02

  • 06:01

  • 06:00

    14 private hospitals to treat only Covid-19 patients: Delhi govt

    With healthcare services stretched thin in the national capital after a massive surge in Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government on Monday designated 14 private hospitals as “full Covid-19” hospitals, with clear instructions against admitting patients with any other ailment.

  • 06:00

    WTO chief seeks solutions to 'glaring' vaccine inequity, upbeat on IP waiver

    The head of the World Trade Organization said on Monday a meeting this week to tackle "glaring" inequity in Covid-19 vaccine allocation will be attended by major manufacturers and look at solutions such as firing up idle or under-used manufacturing plants in Africa and Asia.

  • 05:59

    Centre approves Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

    Russia’sSputnik-V vaccine against Covid-19 on Monday was recommended for emergency use authorisation (EUA) in India by a panel of experts of the country’s drug regulator.

