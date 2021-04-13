Coronavirus News Live: Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine gains approval as India battles second wave

Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine against Covid-19 yesterday was recommended for emergency use authorisation (EUA) in India by a panel of experts of the country’s drug regulator. Meanwhile, India overtaking Brazil as the country with the second-highest number of infections after logging more than 168,000 new cases in a day. Ten states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan account for 83.02 per cent of the new infections. Stay tuned for updates.
14 private hospitals to treat only Covid-19 patients: Delhi govt
With healthcare services stretched thin in the national capital after a massive surge in Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government on Monday designated 14 private hospitals as “full Covid-19” hospitals, with clear instructions against admitting patients with any other ailment.
WTO chief seeks solutions to 'glaring' vaccine inequity, upbeat on IP waiver
The head of the World Trade Organization said on Monday a meeting this week to tackle "glaring" inequity in Covid-19 vaccine allocation will be attended by major manufacturers and look at solutions such as firing up idle or under-used manufacturing plants in Africa and Asia.
Centre approves Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
