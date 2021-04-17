Coronavirus news live: Covid-19 vaccinations near 12 crore-mark in India

India on Friday reported record 2.17 lakh cases and 1,185 deaths. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was reinfected with the disease, and the state announced an extension of the night curfew in Bengaluru and 7 other cities beyond April 20. Follow DH for live updates
BBMP to hand-seal Covid positive patients from Saturday
Reporting a surge in the number of fresh cases across Bengaluru in the past few weeks, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will begin marking Covid-positive patients with a ‘seal’ from Saturday.
Covid-19 vaccinations near 12 crore-mark in India: Health ministry
The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country approached the 12 crore-mark on Friday with more than 26.14 lakh doses being given till 8 pm, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.
A total of 66,689 Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) were operational, marking a rise of an average of 21,689 operational centres (45,000 CVCs on an average are functional on any given day). Workplace vaccinations have also enabled such a high turnout of beneficiaries, it said. - PTI