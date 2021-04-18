Coronavirus News Live: 5 killed as fire breaks out at hospital in Raipur

India is in a dire situation, reeling with the second Covid-19 wave as it reports its highest-ever surge. On Saturday, the country reported over 2 lakh cases for a third day as hospitals and quarantine centres struggled to keep up with the rising cases. A low oxygen supply, shortage of remdesivir and vaccines have compounded the situation. As the nation stares at one of its biggest crises to date, DH brings you the latest updates on the Covid-19 situation. Stay tuned.
Amid increasing Covid cases, MP to hold open-book exams for final year students of UG & PG, just like it was during 1st & 2nd-year exams. There won't be any exam in college.
Fire broke out at a hospital in Raipur, claiming five lives
All residents of Delhi, returning from Haridwar after attending Kumbh Mela, will have to mandatorily stay in home quarantine for 14 days on arrival to the national capital: Delhi Disaster Management Authority
Like crematoria, bodies piling up at burial grounds, too
At a time when crematoria across the city have beenoverburdened bythe second wave ofCovid-19, the authorities are yet to fulfila promisethey had made last year.
High-burden states to get Covid vaccines by next week: Govt
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday assured the high burden states to supply nearly 1.17 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines by next week and more than 6,300 ventilators to fight the unprecedented second surge of the epidemic.
