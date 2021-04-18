Coronavirus News Live: 5 killed as fire breaks out at hospital in Raipur

India is in a dire situation, reeling with the second Covid-19 wave as it reports its highest-ever surge. On Saturday, the country reported over 2 lakh cases for a third day as hospitals and quarantine centres struggled to keep up with the rising cases. A low oxygen supply, shortage of remdesivir and vaccines have compounded the situation. As the nation stares at one of its biggest crises to date, DH brings you the latest updates on the Covid-19 situation. Stay tuned.