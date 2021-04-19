Coronavirus News Live: Hong Kong suspends all flights connecting it with India from April 20 to May 3

India, the world's second most-infected nation, is reeling under an acute shortage of oxygen, treatment drugs and hospital beds as the country's Covid-19 crisis worsens. A record single-day rise of 2,61,500 coronavirus infections on Sunday has taken India's case tally to 1,47,88,109, while active cases have surpassed the 18-lakh mark The Centre has asked for more more government hospital beds to be freed up for Covid-19 patients. A number of states observed strict weekend curfews over the last two days while many are looking to tighten curbs to keep the spread of the virus in check. Meanwhile, Hong Kong has suspended all flights connecting it with India from Tuesday to May 3. Stay tuned for more updates.
'Anushashan Pakhwada' (self-discipline fortnight) to be imposed in Rajasthan from 5 am today till 5 am, May 3. All workplaces, businesses & markets including general activities will be restricted. No restrictions on the movement of govt officials.
Mamata Banerjee will not campaign in Kolkata anymore. There will be only one 'symbolic' meeting on the last day of campaigning in the city on April 26. She has restricted election rallies' time in all districts to 30 minutes: TMC leader Derek O'Brien
West Bengal Chief MinisterMamataBanerjee during a roadshow campaign for State Assembly polls, amid the rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, in Kolkata, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
Passengers coming from outside Chhattisgarh to be tested at airports, railway stations, bus stands & inter-state borders. Testing to be done in rural areas as well. Strict action against those black marketing essential medicines: CM Bhupesh Baghel
Proper arrangements to be made for sending migrants to isolation centres and hospitals,Baghel added.
(ANI)
In this combo photo, streets across cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Lucknow, Agra, Prayagraj during weekend lockdown, imposed by authorities to curb the surge in coronavirus cases countrywide, on Sunday, April 18, 2021 | PTI Photo
No relation between surge in Covid-19 cases and election rallies: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Asked if the spike in Covid-19 cases is linked to election rallies and campaigns held for the three-phase assembly polls which concluded on April 6, Sarma also senior BJP leader, said that no connection could be established between the two. "We had conducted a study to find out if Covid-19 cases had increased where more election rallies were held, but this could not be established. Out of the 126 assembly constituencies in the state there are no cases in around 100 constituencies," he said.
Read more
Covid-19: Hong Kong suspends flights connecting India from April 20 to May 3
The Hong Kong government's decision has come after 50 passengers of two Vistara flights this month were found positive for Covid-19 when tested on arrival.
Read more
Growing calls for more oxygen, beds as India's Covid-19 crisis deepens
Hospitals usually reserved for employees of ministries or public sector companies should convert some of their wards into Covid-19 facilities equipped with ICU and oxygen-supported beds, ventilators, laboratories and healthcare staff, the government said.
Read more
Covid-19: Key meet on April 19 to decide on stricter curbs in Karnataka
When asked if the government was now leaning towards a lockdown, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said what was being considered was "not necessarily" a lockdown but involved stringent measures "to curtail movement".
Read more.