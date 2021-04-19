Coronavirus News Live: Hong Kong suspends all flights connecting it with India from April 20 to May 3

India, the world's second most-infected nation, is reeling under an acute shortage of oxygen, treatment drugs and hospital beds as the country's Covid-19 crisis worsens. A record single-day rise of 2,61,500 coronavirus infections on Sunday has taken India's case tally to 1,47,88,109, while active cases have surpassed the 18-lakh mark The Centre has asked for more more government hospital beds to be freed up for Covid-19 patients. A number of states observed strict weekend curfews over the last two days while many are looking to tighten curbs to keep the spread of the virus in check. Meanwhile, Hong Kong has suspended all flights connecting it with India from Tuesday to May 3. Stay tuned for more updates.