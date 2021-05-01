Coronavirus News Live: Vaccination drive covering the 18-45 age group begins today

India on Friday posted another grim record with 385,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in a single day and nearly 3,500 deaths. The country reported more than 66 lakh coronavirus cases in April 2021 alone. On the vaccination front, many states have delayed the phase covering the 18-45 age group, which is set to begin today, due to shortage of vaccines. A desperate effort to meet the acute shortage of oxygen, beds and medicines continues. Stay tuned for more updates.