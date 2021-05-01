Coronavirus News Live: Vaccination drive covering the 18-45 age group begins today

India on Friday posted another grim record with 385,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in a single day and nearly 3,500 deaths. The country reported more than 66 lakh coronavirus cases in April 2021 alone. On the vaccination front, many states have delayed the phase covering the 18-45 age group, which is set to begin today, due to shortage of vaccines. A desperate effort to meet the acute shortage of oxygen, beds and medicines continues. Stay tuned for more updates.
US exempts categories of students, academics, journalists from India travel ban
Certain categories of students, academics, journalists and individuals have been exemption from the India travel ban announced by President Joe Biden, the US State Department said.
The exemptions were issued by Secretary of State Tony Blinken, hours after Biden issued a proclamation restricting travel from India beginning May 4 because of the "extraordinarily high Covid-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in the country". (PTI)
Nine states, 2 UTs defer 18 and above vaccination drive; staggered launch in Rajasthan, UP, Gujarat
The third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive is scheduled to begin on Saturday with the onus on state governments and private hospitals to administer the vaccine to those in the 18-44 years age group, while the Centre focusing its energies on vaccinating the “scientifically selected” priority group of 45 years and above.
Indian Air Force C-17s airlifted 4 cryogenic oxygen containers from Singapore to Panagarh (West Bengal). The airlift of 4 more cryogenic oxygen containers from Singapore is in progress: Indian Air Force
Mumbai's BMC to start the 3rd phase of vaccination drive on May 1 to inoculate the 18-44 age group
Maharashtra| Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to start the 3rd phase of vaccination drive on May 1 to inoculate the 18-44 age group. The vaccination will be conducted between 1 to 6 pm. No walk-in vaccination facility allowed: BMC
BMC has listed Nair Hospital, BKC jumbo Covid Centre, Cooper Hospital, Seven Hills Hospital, and the Rajawadi hospital to administer the doses. A total of 20,000 doses will be administered across these centres.
ANI
Credit: AFP File Photo
Diaspora watch in despair as Covid-19 ravages India
Bad news, knowing no time zones, arrives in a jarring burst of messages, calls, and posts informing millions of members of India's worldwide diaspora that yet another loved one has been sickened or lost to the coronavirus.
US to restrict travel from India from May 4 over Covid-19
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden's administration made the determination on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Delhi sees 375 Covid-19 deaths, over 27,000 cases in a day; positivity rate 32.69%
It had reported 395 deaths, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, on Thursday; 368 deaths on Wednesday; 381 on Tuesday; 380 on Monday; 350 on Sunday; 357 deaths on Saturday, and 348 on Friday, according to government data.
Credit: PTI File Photo
States should focus on containment, vaccination: Centre
At a press conference, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said the country witnessed its first peak in September and is witnessing another peak in April.
