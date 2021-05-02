Coronavirus News live: Taiwan's first batch of Covid-19 aid leaves for India

India on Saturday posted another grim record with over 4 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases in a single day and nearly 3,500 deaths. Amid the country's ongoing oxygen shortage, the UNICEF said that it sent critical lifesaving supplies, including 3,000 oxygen concentrators to help the country. Follow DH for live updates.
Will return to India in a few days, says Adar Poonawalla
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has said he will return to India from London in a few days.
Poonawalla made the announcement soon after he spoke out about the pressures he was under over the production of Covid-19 vaccines to meet the ever-increasing demand in India as the country battles through a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Had an excellent meeting with all our partners & stakeholders in the U.K. Meanwhile, pleased to state that COVISHIELD's production is in full swing in Pune. I look forward to reviewing operations upon my return in a few days," Poonawalla said in a midnight tweet. - PTI
Centre raises Delhi's daily oxygen quota to 590 MT
Amid an acute shortage of oxygen in Delhi hospitals, the Centre on Saturday raised the national capital's daily quota of the life-saving gas to 590 metric tonne from 490 MT.
DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?
The Narendra Modi government has been critical about the media coverage of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India. The criticism isn't just limited to the Indian media reports and a social media clampdown but has also beenextended to certain international publications.
Seven states see symbolic start to 3rd phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive
At least seven states on Saturday launched the third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive covering the 18-44 age group – albeit in a symbolic way – as infections across the country crossed the four lakh new cases per day mark.
'Oxygen concentrators use only in moderate Covid cases'
Health experts on Saturday said oxygen concentrators can be used only in moderate cases of Covid-19 when a patient experiences a drop in oxygen level and not by everyone who finds it below acceptable limits.
Coronavirus wrecks Delhi's health infrastructure
India’s economy slowing down, Covid-19 vaccine is the best bet
The Indian economy was expected to grow by 12-13% in 2021-22, primarily on the back of the contraction it saw in 2020-21. But with the second wave of the covid pandemic spreading across the country, the expected double-digit growth is now in peril.
Over 80,000 people in 18-44 age group vaccinated on May 1: Centre
The Health Ministry said84,599 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine in the country on Saturday.
'Every time I’m calling, someone has died': The anguish of India’s diaspora
The Indian diaspora have looked on in horror as the country records more infections per day than any other since the pandemic began. For many, the pain has been accompanied by a realisation of their worst fear: That when the people they love need them the most, they can’t be there to help.
China approaches India’s neighbours amid new Covid wave
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s government in Dhaka is holding talks with Beijing to procure vaccines and for aid in manufacturing them in the country.
Taiwan's first batch of Covid-19 aid leaves for India
Taiwan's first batch of aid to India to help it fight a surging increase in Covid-19 infections left for New Delhi on Sunday, consisting of 150 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said.
Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said the aid consignment left on a China Airlines freighter on Sunday morning and would be received by India's Red Cross. - Reuters
Russia looking forward to cooperate with India to contain Covid-19
As the first batch of 1,50,000 doses of Russian-made Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine arrived in India, Russia on Saturday said it was looking forward to further expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation with New Delhi to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
