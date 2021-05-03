Coronavirus News Live: UK to send 1,000 more ventilators ahead of Modi-Johnson virtual talks

India on Sunday reported a slight dip in its single-day case tally with 3.92 lakh cases while deaths stood at an all-time high of 3,689. PM Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with experts to review the availability of oxygen and other medicines, and also took steps to incentivise joining Covid-19 duty for medical and nursing students. Meanwhile, Odisha announced a 14-day lockdown which will come into effect on May 5, while Haryana announced a 7-day lockdown which will begin on May 3. Follow DH for live updates.