Coronavirus News Live: UK to send 1,000 more ventilators ahead of Modi-Johnson virtual talks

India on Sunday reported a slight dip in its single-day case tally with 3.92 lakh cases while deaths stood at an all-time high of 3,689. PM Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with experts to review the availability of oxygen and other medicines, and also took steps to incentivise joining Covid-19 duty for medical and nursing students. Meanwhile, Odisha announced a 14-day lockdown which will come into effect on May 5, while Haryana announced a 7-day lockdown which will begin on May 3. Follow DH for live updates.
Leaders of 13 opposition parties in a joint statement asked the Central government to launch a free mass vaccination drive across the country in view of the unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases.
Family members of Covid-19 patients wait to fill their empty cylinders with medical oxygen outside an oxygen filling centre, at Bhogal, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 2, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
Ban gatherings of over 10 people: Lancet Task Force
A complete ban on gathering of over 10 people, a decentralised but coordinated approach to targeted containment and an efficient public leadership to make decisions are some of the measures suggested by experts if India has to emerge from the Covid-19 second wave.
Read more
Delhi records 407 Covid-19 deaths; positivity rate below 30% for 1st time since April 19
The national capital reported 407 Covid-19 fatalities and 20,394 cases with a positivity rate of 28.33 per cent on Sunday, the lowest since April 19, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.
Read more
UK to send 1,000 more ventilators ahead of Modi-Johnson virtual talks on May 4
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to agree a "huge range" of commitments to deepen cooperation between the two countries, including on combating the coronavirus pandemic, Downing Street said on Sunday.
(PTI)
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.