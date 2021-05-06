Coronavirus live updates: IAF to airlift 11 oxygen containers and 350 oxygen cylinders from 4 countries

India recorded 3.8 lakh new cases on Wednesday with its highest-ever death toll of 3,780. The top health advisor to the Centre has said a third wave of the coronavirus is inevitable. On the vaccination front, over 16 crore people have been inoculated so far but a shortage of vaccines is bringing the pace of the drive down. Stay tuned for updates.
No consignment of 3,000 Oxygen concentrators pending with the Custom authorities: Ministry of Finance
IAF airlifting 11 oxygen containers, 350 oxygen cylinders from 4 countries
The Indian Air Force (IAF) Wednesday said it is in the process of airlifting 11 oxygen containers and 350 oxygen cylinders from four countries.
India has been badly hit by the second wave of the coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states are reeling under a severe shortage of oxygen, drugs, equipment and beds.
US announces support for Covid-19 vaccine patent waiver as proposed by India, South Africa
The Biden administration has announced to support India and South Africa's proposal before the World Trade Organisation to temporarily waive anti-Covid vaccine patents to boost its supply.
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Wednesday said this is a global health crisis and the extraordinary circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures.
251 new positive cases reported in Ladakh; 131 persons cured and discharged.
Caretakers arrange beds at the Adani Vidya Mandir school which has been converted into a Covid-19 coronavirus care centre in Makarba, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on May 5, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
Mizoram reports 172 new Covid-19 cases; active cases 1,642
A third wave of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is “inevitable” given the high level of circulation of the Sars-Cov-2 virus, the top scientific advisor to the government said on Wednesday.
Addressing a press conference, Principal Scientific Advisor K Vijay Raghavan, however, said it is not clear on the time scale for the third wave and said that India needs to be prepared scientifically to deal with it.
Covaxin doses exhausted, Covishield stocks running out in Bengaluru
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officially exhausted its stocks of Covaxin on Tuesday with those over 45 years struggling to get a second dose in the state for the past few days.
