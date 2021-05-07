Coronavirus live updates: Six US planes carrying medical supplies reached India in past few days

India reported its highest single-day spike so far on Thursday with 4.12 lakh new cases with a record 3,980 fresh Covid-19 fatalities, taking the death toll to 2,30,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data. As the demand for medical oxygen continues to grow, three Indian warships left the Persian Gulf with oxygen supplies and are headed for Mumbai. Stay tuned for updates.
Covid-19: Six US planes carrying medical supplies reached India in past few days
The US has so far sent six planes carrying emergency supplies to India, which is battling one of its worst public health crises.
The emergency supplies include 20,000 courses of remdesivir (125,000 vials) to help treat critically ill patients, nearly 1,500 oxygen cylinders, which can be repeatedly refilled at local supply centres, and one million rapid diagnostic tests to quickly identify Covid-19 cases. (PTI)
Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur launched a dedicated Covid-19 'Mukhyamantri Sewa Sanklap Helpline 1100' for help related to Covid-19 issues. (PTI)
