Coronavirus news highlights: Karnataka reports 12,209 new Covid-19 cases, 320 deaths

India reported 1,14,460 new Covid-19 cases, 1,89,232 discharges, and 2677 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry. Daily recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for 24th consecutive day. The ICMR said that as many as 36,47,46,522 samples have been tested for Covid in the country up to June 5, including 20,36,311 yesterday. Delhi has reported 381 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1,189 discharges, and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours.
About 40K people jabbed in a mega Covid vaccine drive in Hyderabad IT hub
About 40,000 people were vaccinated for Covid-19 at a mega convention centre in Hyderabad's IT hub on Sunday.The joint initiative of the Cyberabad police, The Society for Cyberabad Security Council and Medicover hospitals is claimed to be “the biggest vaccination drive organized on a single day in the country,” to date.
Jagan government to aid Rs 1.5 crore treatment cost of Covid-19 warrior
The Jaganmohan Reddy government has come to the aid of a Covid-19 frontline warrior, offering to foot the Rs 1.5 crore medical treatment cost.Dr Bhaskar Rao, 38, a medical officer in Karamchedu Primary Health Centre in Prakasam district had tested positive for Covid-19 in April, along with his wife Dr Bhagya Lakshmi, 38, an assistant professor in Radio-diagnosis at the Guntur Medical College.
Assam reports 2,228 new Covid-19 cases, 4,076 patient discharges, and 37 deaths in the past 24 hours.
Centre to prioritise Covid-19 vaccination for seafarers
Centre on Sunday said it will prioritise Covid-19 vaccination for seafarers.Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a statement, said the seafaring industry should not get hampered due to non-vaccination and emphasised that all efforts should be made to get seafarers vaccinated before joining their scheduled duties on board
Covid-19 deaths in Maharashtra cross one lakh-mark
Nearly 15 months after the Covid-19 pandemic hit Maharashtra, the death toll crossed the one-lakh mark on Sunday.While the progressive total cases now stand at 58,31,781 thetotal reported deaths are 1,00,130, according to the Public Health Department.
Telangana reports 1,436 new Covid-19 cases, 3,614 recoveries, and 14 deaths in the past 24 hours.
Haryana extends lockdown till June 14, but eases several restrictions
The Haryana government on Sunday extended the lockdown clamped in the state to curb the spread of the coronavirus by another week till June 14, while easing several restrictions that were in place earlier.
Phase II clinical trial of Niclosamide drug for treatment of Covid-19 patients begins
The CSIR and Laxai Life Sciences Private Limited have initiated phase II clinical trials of anti-helminitic drug ‘Niclosamide’ for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, a statement said on Sunday.
Need to prioritise pregnant women for Covid-19 vaccination: Report
Amid rising deaths of pregnant women due to Covid-19, a report has made a strong case for their vaccination on a priority basis.
Karnataka reports 12,209 new Covid-19 cases, 320 deaths and 25,659 discharges in the last 24 hours; active case tally at 2,54,505.
Kerala records 14,672 fresh Covid-19 infections (positivity rate at 14.27%), 21,429 recoveries, and 227 deaths in the past 24 hours.
Uttar Pradesh reports 1,165 new Covid-19 cases, 2,446 discharges, and 101 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Delta variant '40% more transmissible', says UK health minister
The Delta variant of the coronavirus is estimated to be 40 per cent more transmissible than the Alpha variant that caused the last wave of infections in the UK, Britain's health minister said Sunday.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray says govt is taking 'calculated risk' by relaxing coronavirus-induced restrictions in the state.
Bank of Maharashtra may see rise in customer defaults due to Covid-19 impact
State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) said the pandemic-driven slowdown in the economic activities may lead to a rise in customer defaults, and its impact on the bank will depend on theCovid-19situation going forward.
Too soon to say if UK lockdown will end June 21: Matt Hancock
British health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday it was too early to say whether the government would stick to its plan to fully lift Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in England on June 21.
Delhi reports 381 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1,189 patient discharges, and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stands at 0.50%.
Government fighting for blue tick, be self reliant if you want Covid-19 vaccine: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a swipe at the Centre, saying the Modi government is fighting for a blue tick and people need to become self-reliant for getting Covid vaccines.
Second Covid-19 wave not to impact India's agriculture sector in any way: Niti Aayog
Niti Aayog Member (Agriculture) Ramesh Chand on Sunday said the second Covid-19 wave will not impact the Indian agriculture sector in anyway as rural areas saw spread of infections in May when agriculture activities remained at bare minimum.
Telangana cabinet to meet on June 8, to take call on extension of lockdown (PTI)
Russia reports 9,163 new Covid-19 cases, 351 deaths (Reuters)
Odisha logs 7,002 new Covid-19 cases, 42 fresh fatalities in a day (PTI)
Puducherry logs 640 new Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths push toll to 1,628 (PTI)
UP lifts Covid-imposed curfew from all districts barring Meerut, Saharanpur & Gorakhpur
Arunachal Pradesh logs 327 new Covid-19 cases, one more death in 24 hours (PTI)
Over 1.63 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses available with states: Centre
Doorstep ration delivery needs implementing across India to prevent ration shops acting as super-spreaders: Delhi CM
Manipal Hospitals collaborates with Dr Reddy's to include Sputnik V in its vaccine portfolio (PTI)
Taiwan reports 343 new domestic Covid-19 cases (Reuters)
Gradual unlock in Leh to start from June 7 amid dip in new Covid cases (PTI)
Chinese city of Guangzhou reports seven new Covid-19 cases (Reuters)
In boost for Africa, Senegal aims to make Covid shots next year (Reuters)
Mizoram reports 267 new Covid-19 cases, 1 more death in 24 hours (PTI)
Mumbai unlock at level 3, local trains still off-limits for common people
Restaurants, shops selling non- essential items and public places are set to reopen from Monday in Mumbai which is categorised under level 3 of the 'unlock' plan of the Maharashtra government but malls, theatres and multiplexes will continue to remain shut.
As per the fresh guidelines issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday, local trains will remain available only for specific categories. (PTI)
Daily recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for 24th consecutive day: Health Ministry
Active Covid-19 cases in India decline to 14,77,799: Health Ministry
17 new Covid-19 cases push Andamans tally to 7,105
Andaman and Nicobar IslandsCovid-19 tally rose to 7,105 as 17 more people tested positive for the virus, while one new fatality pushed the death toll in the union territory to 122, a health official said on Sunday.
Of the 17 new cases, 16 were detected during contact tracing while one was airport arrival, he said.
All passengers arriving by flight have to go undergo a mandatory Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) before they are allowed entry into the islands, the official said. (PTI)
36,47,46,522 samples have been tested for Covid in the country up to June 5, including 20,36,311 yesterday: ICMR
Australia's Covid hotspot Victoria reports 2 new local cases
Australia's second most populous state Victoria on Sunday reported two new locally acquiredCovid-19 cases, with the low number raising hopes that a hard lockdown in the state's capital Melbourne will be eased on June 10.
The two new local infections bring Victoria's total cases to 72, including two recovered cases, in the outbreak that began in late May after a man who tested negative in hotel quarantine in Adelaide returned to Melbourne and tested positive. (Reuters)
Thane district sees 621 new Covid-19 cases, 37 fatalities in 24 hours (PTI)
OPINION | Vaccination: Charity or Right?
Telangana conducts special vaccine drive for students going to study abroad
China reports 30 new coronavirus cases on June 5
China reported 30 new coronavirus cases on the mainland for June 5, up from 24 cases a day earlier, the country's health authority said in a statement on Sunday.
Of the new patients, 23 were imported, the National Health Commission said, and the seven local cases were all in southern Guangdong province. There were no new deaths. (AFP)
HC anguished over shortage of vaccines in India
The Delhi High Court Friday expressed anguish over the way things have transpired in the second wave of Covid-19 where vaccine shortage is hitting everyone even when the Central government says the best way to fight the pandemic is to vaccinate the entire population.
The high court was deliberating with the issue related to manufacturing of Covid vaccine Sputnik V by India's Panacea Biotec in collaboration with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). (PTI)
Telangana govt to start diagnostic centres in 19 districts
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to start diagnostic Centres in 19 identified district headquarters in the state and in the major government hospitals from Monday. (ANI)
West Bengal reports 7,682 new cases on Saturday
West Bengal has reported7,682 Covid-19 cases and118 fatalities on Saturday. The infection tally has risen to 14,19,130 and thedeath toll is at 16,152. The state now has 44,441 active cases of the disease. (PTI)
Taiwan to receive 750,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses from US
USSenator Tammy Duckworth said on Sunday that Taiwan will receive 750,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses from the United States, as part of a plan announced last week to share the country's stocks. (Reuters)
