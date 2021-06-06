Coronavirus news highlights: Karnataka reports 12,209 new Covid-19 cases, 320 deaths

India reported 1,14,460 new Covid-19 cases, 1,89,232 discharges, and 2677 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry. Daily recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for 24th consecutive day. The ICMR said that as many as 36,47,46,522 samples have been tested for Covid in the country up to June 5, including 20,36,311 yesterday. Delhi has reported 381 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1,189 discharges, and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours.