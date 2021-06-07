Coronavirus News Live: Covid-19 lockdown in Kerala extended till June 16

India reported 1,00,636 new Covid-19 cases, 1,74,399 discharges, and 2427 deaths in the last 24 hours Stay tuned for updates. As any as 36,63,34,111 samples were tested for Covid as of June 6. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated the government's efforts to procure medicines, Covid-19 vaccines and ensure strict lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country. He also announced a centralised vaccination policy. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.