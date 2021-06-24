Coronavirus News Live: Brazil reports highest-ever single-day rise in cases

India on Wednesday breached 3 crore cumulative Covid cases, and 3,90,660. 40 cases of the Delta Plus variant have been detected across the country. On the global front, Brazil reported its highest-ever single-day rise in cases, with over 1.15 lakh new infections. Stay tuned for updates.
Ensure Covaxin is accepted globally: Mamata to Centre
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged the Centre to immediately take steps to ensure that people vaccinated with Covaxin are not restricted from travelling to foreign countries.
How to prevent the next pandemic
How do we prevent a pandemic like this from happening again? As we start to tackle that question, inevitably part of it will involve looking back at the mistakes that were made with Covid-19, and rightly so. But it’s also important to learn from the things we got right, because this pandemic could have been worse, much worse.
'Black fungus' survivours await facial reconstruction
Nearly 30 patients who recovered from the dreaded black fungus disease await extensive facial reconstruction in government hospitals alone, doctors said. While 72 patients succumbed to the disease, 49 out of 959 have been cured.
US to add inflammation warning for Covid mRNA vaccines
US health authorities plan to update official guidance about administering mRNA Covid vaccines to adolescents and young adults after finding a likely link to rare cases of heart inflammation, but say the overall benefits still "clearly" outweigh the risks.
Brazil sets single-day record for coronavirus cases
Brazil registered a single-day record of 115,228 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, as its outbreak shows new signs of accelerating despite long-delayed vaccination efforts finally gaining steam.
