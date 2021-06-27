Coronavirus News Live: Haveri first district in Karnataka to start preparations for possible third wave

A single-day rise of 48,698 Covid-19 infections took India's case tally to over 3.01 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data on Saturday. The number of active Covid-19 cases declines to 5,95,565 in India. Meanwhile, Haveri has become the first district in Karnataka to start preparations to fight the possible third wave of Covid-19. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.
As per an affidavit submitted by the Centrein Supreme Court, the projected availability of Covid-19 vaccines from August 2021 to December 2021 is:
Covishield- 50 crore
Covaxin- 40 crore
Bio E sub unit vaccine- 30 crore,
Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine- 5 crore,
Sputnik V- 10 crore
Total: 135 crore
Millions in Sydney wake to coronavirus lockdown
Millions of Sydney residents woke Sunday to the first full day of a two-week coronavirus lockdown, as Australia tried to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant.
Restaurants, bars and cafes were shuttered after stay-at-home orders for central neighbourhoods were extended across Sydney and to the coastal and mountainous regions surrounding the sprawling city. (AFP)
Oxygen report seemed to have been sent to Centre without required changes: Delhi Principal Secretary
The interim report of a Supreme Court-appointed panel that led to a controversy over Delhi's oxygen demand during the second Covid wave seemed to have been sent to the Centre without required changes and formal approval of the sub-group, Delhi govt's principal secretary (Home) B S Bhalla has said.
Over 58.1 lakh Covid vaccine doses administered on Saturday, India's cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 32 crore: Union Health Ministry
Poor as well as multi-millionaire of 18 years and above to get free Covid vaccine: Centre to SC
A poor person and a multi-millionaire in the age group of 18 years and above are equally entitled to get the Covid vaccine free of cost and every effort is being made to ensure access of "safe and effective" ones at the earliest in the country, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Saturday.
40,000 missing Covid-19 patients worry Bengaluru
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which did a good job of stabilising the daily Covid-19 caseload during the lockdown, now faces a daunting task of tracing close to 40,000 patients.
