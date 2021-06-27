Coronavirus News Live: Haveri first district in Karnataka to start preparations for possible third wave

A single-day rise of 48,698 Covid-19 infections took India's case tally to over 3.01 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data on Saturday. The number of active Covid-19 cases declines to 5,95,565 in India. Meanwhile, Haveri has become the first district in Karnataka to start preparations to fight the possible third wave of Covid-19. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.