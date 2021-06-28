Coronavirus News Live: Covid-19 cases drop but Bengaluru ICU numbers on higher side

A single-day rise of 50,040 fresh Covid-19 infections took India's tally to 3,02,33,183 while the number of active cases reduced to 5,86,403, according to Union Health Ministry data on Sunday. While the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.75 per cent, the weekly case positivity rate has come down to 2.91 per cent. Stay tuned for updates.