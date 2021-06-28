Coronavirus News Live: Covid-19 cases drop but Bengaluru ICU numbers on higher side

  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 08:28 ist
A single-day rise of 50,040 fresh Covid-19 infections took India's tally to 3,02,33,183 while the number of active cases reduced to 5,86,403, according to Union Health Ministry data on Sunday. While the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.75 per cent, the weekly case positivity rate has come down to 2.91 per cent. Stay tuned for updates.
  • 08:25

    S Korean stocks fall on Covid-19 worries; economic data eyed

    South Korean shares slipped from record highs on Monday, on worries about a spike in coronavirus cases across Asia over the weekend, while investors eye a slew economic data later this week. The won weakened and the benchmark bond yield rose. (Reuters)

  • 08:07

    Mizoram has reported233 new Covidcases, taking the total cases to 19,324 in the state. It has 4,370 active cases at present.

  • 07:46

    Karnataka among southern states with low rural Covid-19 vaccine coverage

    Karnataka is among the states with the lowest rural Covid-19 vaccination coverage in south India, though a significant number of its vaccination centres are in rural areas, where the government seeks to expand the inoculation effort's protectiveumbrella ahead of an anticipated third wave.

  • 07:07

    Australia's Covid-19 response team holds urgent meeting amid outbreak

    Australia's Covid-19 response committee is due to hold an emergency meeting on Monday as outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant across the country prompted a lockdown in Sydney and renewed restrictions elsewhere. Around 18 million Australians, or around 70 per centof the population, are now under some form of lockdown or Covid-related restrictions as officials grapple with Covid-19 flare-ups in almost every state or territory. (Reuters)

  • 06:34

  • 06:33

    The conman who spent his own money to run a fake vaccination camp

    Debanjan Deb was the epitome of success. The coveted IAS tag behind his name, a blue beacon car to ride on, social media posts which showed him off posing with the citys power elite at various functions, were all his to flaunt.

  • 06:32

    Covid-19 cases drop but Bengaluru ICU numbers on higher side

    The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru has seen a dramatic 97% decline since the second wave peaked in April. But, the number of ICU cases has been less quick to fall, data shows.

