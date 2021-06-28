Coronavirus News Live: Covid-19 cases drop but Bengaluru ICU numbers on higher side

A single-day rise of 50,040 fresh Covid-19 infections took India's tally to 3,02,33,183 while the number of active cases reduced to 5,86,403, according to Union Health Ministry data on Sunday. While the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.75 per cent, the weekly case positivity rate has come down to 2.91 per cent. Stay tuned for updates.
S Korean stocks fall on Covid-19 worries; economic data eyed
South Korean shares slipped from record highs on Monday, on worries about a spike in coronavirus cases across Asia over the weekend, while investors eye a slew economic data later this week. The won weakened and the benchmark bond yield rose. (Reuters)
Mizoram has reported233 new Covidcases, taking the total cases to 19,324 in the state. It has 4,370 active cases at present.
Karnataka among southern states with low rural Covid-19 vaccine coverage
Karnataka is among the states with the lowest rural Covid-19 vaccination coverage in south India, though a significant number of its vaccination centres are in rural areas, where the government seeks to expand the inoculation effort's protectiveumbrella ahead of an anticipated third wave.
Australia's Covid-19 response team holds urgent meeting amid outbreak
Australia's Covid-19 response committee is due to hold an emergency meeting on Monday as outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant across the country prompted a lockdown in Sydney and renewed restrictions elsewhere. Around 18 million Australians, or around 70 per centof the population, are now under some form of lockdown or Covid-related restrictions as officials grapple with Covid-19 flare-ups in almost every state or territory. (Reuters)
The conman who spent his own money to run a fake vaccination camp
Debanjan Deb was the epitome of success. The coveted IAS tag behind his name, a blue beacon car to ride on, social media posts which showed him off posing with the citys power elite at various functions, were all his to flaunt.
Covid-19 cases drop but Bengaluru ICU numbers on higher side
The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru has seen a dramatic 97% decline since the second wave peaked in April. But, the number of ICU cases has been less quick to fall, data shows.
